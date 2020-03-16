Did Angelina Jolie Reopen Her Custody Battle With Brad Pitt And Ban Jennifer Aniston From Seeing Her Kids?



Source: Mr. and Mrs. Smith/Twentieth Century Fox

Is Angelina Jolie reopening her custody battle? That is the subject of a new article in the upcoming March 23, 2020, issue of the New Zealand magazine Woman’s Day. The news comes after Brad Pitt was spotted getting burgers with good friend Alia Shawkat. According to the Woman’s Day report, Angelina Jolie is infuriated that Brad Pitt has been spending time with his ex-wife Jennifer Aniston and has banned Jennifer from having any contact with the children she shares with Brad Pitt. An earlier, unconfirmed report suggested that Shiloh Jolie-Pitt was going to act in a movie produced by Jennifer Aniston.

The report stated that Brad Pitt was on board with Shiloh appearing in the movie and there have been numerous articles saying that Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston have secretly reunited, are engaged, and are even planning on adopting a baby girl named Georgia, after George Clooney!

According to Woman’s Day, Angelina Jolie is seeking sole custody. Even though it appeared the worst was over between the couple and they had finally come to a new agreement, now it appears that there is trouble between the exes.

A source spoke to Woman’s Day and stated the following.

“Angelina has privately demanded that Jen be banned from seeing her kids. And to add insult to injury, she has filed for a new child custody evaluation against Brad. It’s come as a huge shock to everyone — including the kids.”

The source continued.

“Brad has just started to feel like his life was back on track after three years of hell and he was hoping the divorce would be finalized by May, so this latest curveball has got him questioning what else he could possibly do to prove the kids are his number one priority.”

You may see a report about Brad Pitt getting burgers with Alia Shawkat below.

V

Brad Pitt is spotted ordering food at In-N-Out with pal Alia Shawkat a day after they attended a concert… despite claims he is STILL ‘not dating anyone’ after Angelina Jolie split

======https://t.co/W39vKXsy9N pic.twitter.com/xaJJHY8P8J — Επικαιρότητα – V – News (@triantafyllidi2) March 16, 2020

What do you think about the report? Do you believe that Angelina Jolie is going to reopen the case and seek sole custody?

Do you think that Angelina Jolie is really jealous of Jennifer Aniston’s and Brad Pitt’s relationship — even if they are nothing more than friends?



Post Views:

0





