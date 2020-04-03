did-amber-heard-hired-private-investigator-to-find-witnesses-against-ex-husband-johnny-depp?-what-did-they-find?

The buzz of the town is that Amber Heard, actress of film Pineapple Express hired a Private Investigator to dig the dirt on ex-husband Johnny Depp. But the detective said that he couldn’t find anything.

Investigator Paul Barresi asserted that Amber Heard’s lawyers employed him to find people who faced verbal and physical violence by Johnny Depp. So, they can be used in the form of a witness for an upcoming defamation case against Ambert. Depp has filed a defamation case against his ex-wife for $50 million compensation after she made allegations in a Washington Post article that she was a domestic violence survivor.

Former Pornstar turned Hollywood fixer interviewed 100 people around the USA and Europe who work with Pirates of Caribbean actor. However, he couldn’t find anyone who is against the 56-year performer Johnny Depp. Paul Barresi discloses that he went to the US, France, Italy, Britain, everyplace that Johnny Depp travelled, but could not be able to find one example, where he was physically harsh to a woman, slapped or beaten around. He proved to be like an angel. He also told that he enquired many people who knew him for three decades, and nobody had one wrong thing to say about him.

33-year-old Amber Heard and Johnny Depp 56, met on the sets of the film ‘The Rum Diary’ in 2011. From that juncture, their affair began and they tied the knot in 2015. But the uncertainty in their bonding led to a divorce between them in 2016. Officially they got separated in the year 2017. After divorce Ambit Heard dated well-known entrepreneur Elon Musk, but that not last longer.

A spokesperson for Amber said: “Mr. Barresi hasn’t been involved with Ms. Heard’s team since he was let go last year, and his account is entirely inconsistent with the testimony of multiple witnesses”.