did-al-chapman-kill-graham-foster-in-emmerdale?

A monumental week looms ahead in Emmerdale, as a day in the life of the doomed Graham Foster (Andrew Scarborough) will play out repeatedly, with a different character leaving him for dead every episode.

Al Chapman (Michael Wildman) is a top suspect, although many other characters have bugbears with Graham too.

Show boss Laura Show told Metro.co.uk viewers will find out the suspect by the end of the week.

She said: ‘I can reveal that by the end of the week, the audience will find out who the murderer is, but it’s safe to say it’ll have repercussions for the whole village as we head into 2020. You will know by the Friday.’

So, could Al be the murderer and what are his motives for killing Graham?

Tonight, Kim will tell Al to kill Graham, after finding out he has been leading her on and siphoning money out of her bank account.

She’ll also offer her new henchman a bribe to carry out her dirty work.

Al and Graham have never seen eye to eye, so it seems as though he could be ready to take up Kim’s proposal.

They have had several clashes in the past and in recent weeks a dark side to Al’s character has been unveiled, where we’ve seen him conduct clandestine deals in abandoned car parks.

It’s also been revealed in recent weeks he owes substantial debts to loan sharks – debts that could be written off if he accepts Kim’s bribes.

Show boss Laura Shaw talked about the upcoming murder storyline to Metro.co.uk and said: ‘Al is working for Kim and we see him in trouble with money. He’s got some rather nasty loan sharks after him, so when Kim turns round with a big pile of cash and tells him to kill Graham for her, we know it’s the answer to all his problems.’

A poll conducted with Metro.co.uk readers revealed 24% think Al is the culprit.

Tune in to find out.

Emmerdale kicks off its special week on Monday 20 January at 7pm on ITV.

