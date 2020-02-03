diane-von-furstenburg-creates-a-work-appropriate-exclusive-capsule-for-the-outnet

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

Since founding her eponymous fashion house in 1972, Diane von Furstenberg has become known for flattering silhouettes and bold, colourful prints.

And in particular her infamously form-flattering wrap dresses, which have come to define the brand.

It’s thanks to this general wearability that DVF has become one of the bestselling brands on The OUTNET.

(The OUTNET)

Now, the 73-year-old designer has partnered with the luxury fashion site to create an exclusive capsule of 13 of her bestselling silhouettes in new patterns and colourways.

(The OUTNET)

The colour palette sticks to navy, khaki and white, with a loud floral print designed especially for The OUTNET. And in addition to two of her classic printed wrap dresses (one short, one long), there are jumpsuits, tops and skirts – all of which come in DVF’s signature bold colour palette and ladylike style.

(The OUTNET)

If you’re looking to give your workwear wardrobe a little refresh, the black waisted jumpsuit would look great with some chunky brogues, while the 70s-print midi would look great paired with a cream polo and knee-high boots.

DVF strikes again.

The DVF x OUTNET collection launches globally on February 4, exclusively on theoutnet.com