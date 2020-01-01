diane-abbott’s-son-appears-in-court-on-assault-charges

Diane Abbott’s son has appeared in court charged with a string of offences, including nine assaults and one count of racially aggravated criminal damage.

James Abbott-Thompson, 28, appeared at Thames Magistrates’ Court on New Year’s Eve accused of 11 crimes.

The alleged offences took place between July 26 and December 23 last year with the majority occurring on NHS premises in London.

The court was told that most of the incidents relate to a time when Mr Abbott-Thompson was being treated for mental health issues.

The alleged offences include attacks on an emergency services workers, police officers, a nurse and a social therapist.

He is also accused of racially aggravated criminal damage and exposure at the Homerton Hospital in east London.