Diane Abbott told 'veterans aren't immune from bullying' after deleted comments on John Bercow accusations

Diane Abbott has been told “veterans aren’t immune from bullying” after dismissing a former military commander’s complaints against John Bercow.

The shadow home secretary questioned ex-Black Rod David Leakey’s accusations, which former Speaker Mr Bercow has also denied, in a since deleted post.

“He had been a Lieutenant General who served in Germany, Northern Ireland and Bosnia. But claims he was bullied (i.e. intimidated and coerced) by John Bercow. Unlikely,” she wrote on Twitter.

Her comments have widely been criticised, with members of her own party condemning the insinuation of her post which she has now erased.

Diane Abbott deleted the tweet after posting it this morning

A spokesman for charity Help the Heroes told the Standard: “While our servicemen and servicewomen perform heroic acts to keep us safe, this doesn’t make them superhuman.

“The idea that veterans are immune from bullying is a damaging misconception about many who may have endured more than most.”

John Bercow (right) with former Black Rod David Leakey (PA)

Combat Stress, a charity for veterans’ mental health, wing commander Dr Walter Busuttil RAF (Retd), consultant psychiatrist and medical director at Combat Stress, said: “At a time when we are seeking urgent funding from the government to protect services for veterans with mental health needs, we are very disappointed that an MP suggests that a veteran cannot be bullied or intimidated.”

Labour MP Dan Jarvis said veteran’s should not have their concerns “dismissed out of hand”.

“Having a distinguished service record does not preclude you from being a victim of workplace bullying,” he tweeted.

“All of us in the labour/trade union movement have a responsibility to create a climate where people can voice their concerns & not have their experiences dismissed out of hand.”

The Standard has contacted Ms Abbott’s office for comment.

Lieutenant General Leakey is among a number of people who said they would hand dossiers to the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards.

These are detailing allegations against Mr Bercow.

“He would fly into a rage, the red mist would descend,” Lt Gen Leakey told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme on Wednesday.

“And he would be jumping up and down and bawling out, and shouting insults.”

Mr Bercow has called accusations against him “rubbish”.