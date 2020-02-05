Diane Abbott says it's 'unlikely' John Bercow bullied former Black Rod as she references his military background

The latest headlines in your inbox

Shadow home secretary Diane Abbott said it is “unlikely” ex-Speaker John Bercow bullied a former Black Rod as she referenced his military credentials.

David Leakey has stood by allegations against the former Speaker, who left his role last year, which Mr Bercow has strenuously denied.

As the row rumbles on, Ms Abbott expressed her doubts over the accusations.

“Allegations come from former parliamentary official David Leakey.

“He had been a Lieutenant General who served in Germany, Northern Ireland and Bosnia. But claims he was bullied (i.e. intimidated and coerced) by John Bercow. Unlikely,” she tweeted.

John Bercow (right) with former Black Rod David Leakey (PA)

Her comment was swiftly questioned on social media, with people asking how his past military service affected his claims.

What she wrote was described as a “poor take” and being in bad taste.

Lieutenant General Leakey is among a number of people who said they would hand dossiers to the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards detailing allegations against Mr Bercow.

“He would fly into a rage, the red mist would descend,” Lt Gen Leakey told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme on Wednesday.

“And he would be jumping up and down and bawling out, and shouting insults.”

Mr Bercow has called accusations against him “rubbish”.