diana’s-niece-spotted-in-pda-with-fiance

Recently engaged couple Lady Kitty Spencer, 29, and Michael Lewis were spotted looking so in love in Cape Town last week.

media_camera Kissing at breakfast, ergh. Picture: Backgrid

Liam Hemsworth had previously been pictured introducing his rumoured new girlfriend Gabriella Brooks to his parents recently, but the gift we were really waiting for was a kiss to confirm the romance. They were spotted kissing at a Byron Bay beach over the New Year break.

media_camera Miley who? Picture: Media Mode

And here’s a photo of the younger Hemsworth flexing his muscles at the beach.

media_camera You’re welcome. Picture: Media Mode

Meghan Markle was spotted boarding a seaplane on Vancouver Island for the first time since what was dubbed “Megxit”.

media_camera All smiles for Meghan. Picture: Splash News/Media Mode

Selena Gomez pulls a swifty on Dolittle co-star Rami Malek.

media_camera Rami Malek, Selena Gomez and Robert Downey Jr. at the LA premiere of Dolittle. Picture: by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Chrissie Teigen and her daughter Luna looked ridiculously cute during a grocery run in LA this week.

media_camera Luna’s boots. Picture: Backgrid

Jennifer Lopez did what any self respecting actress would do after getting snubbed for an Oscar nomination – went to an awards show looking flawless.

media_camera Jennifer Lopez stuns at the 2020 Los Angeles Critics Association Awards. Picture: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Gigi Hadid and ex One Direction singer Zayn Malik have gotten back together for the third time. The couple first announced they were together all the way back in 2015 and have since broken up twice.

media_camera That jacket is… something. Picture: Jawad Elatab / Backgrid

Serena Williams and Novak Djokovic shared a high five during the Rally for Relief charity event at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne.

media_camera The event was held to raise funds for bushfire relief. Picture: Scott Barbour/AAP

Kate and William hit their first royal engagement post “Megxit” talks and really showed it’s not so hard being a royal after all. Here’s a photo of Kate operating a blender – such fun!

media_camera See! Not so hard. Picture: Chris Jackson/Pool Photo via AP

Bella Hadid wore what is probably a very expensive Louis Vuitton top at Paris Fashion week.

media_camera Bella’s the only person that could look good in this outfit. Picture: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Newly single Vanessa Hudgens looking stunningly glam at the Bad Boys for Life premiere in LA.

media_camera Thank u, next. Picture: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Another view shows there are just a couple of photographers to pose for:

media_camera Picture: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Matthew McConaughey and wife Camila Alves hit the Maria Bonita salon and spa for some pampering time in New York City.

media_camera A couple that pampers together, stays together. Picture: T. Jackson / Backgrid

Kylie Jenner posted this photo of her and daughter Stormi to Instagram.

media_camera So cute. Picture: Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Jennifer Lopez and Nicole Kidman posed together at the Critics’ Choice Awards.

media_camera BFFs for at least the time it took the photographer to take this photo. Picture: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Adam Drive and Harvey Keitel down some drinks at the Critics’ Choice Awards in LA.

media_camera Living their best life. Picture: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

The Big Bang Theory’s Kaley Cuoco is in Rome to film her upcoming TV series The Flight Attendant and got the double whammy of pap shots – eating while getting her hair done.

media_camera Apologies, Kaley. Picture: Cobra Team / BACKGRID

Selma Blair and her boyfriend during a lunch date in LA this week.

media_camera Selma Blair was snapped with boyfriend David Lyons in LA this week. Picture: Lucas / BACKGRID

Reality star Lisa Vanderpump and ex N’Sync-er Lance Bass were spotted hanging out in LA over what looks like a couple of Aperol Spritzes.

media_camera … but we all know who the real star of the show is here. Picture: Backgrid

Old mates Drew Barrymore and Adam Sandler reunited at a gala in NY.

media_camera Drew Barrymore and Adam Sandler at The National Board of Review Annual Awards Gala in New York. Picture: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Pregnant Christina Milian was photographed leaving a nail salon in LA.

media_camera She clearly didn’t take her own advice. Picture: Lucas / Backgrid

And lastly, we have no idea who these people are but I’m sure you’ll enjoy this dog in his stroller as much as us.

The photo caption tells us this is Alessandro Ristori (and plays in a band called the Portofinos, who played at the wedding of Monaco royalty Charlotte Casiraghi) and Francesca Morni walking their dog in Milan, Italy.

media_camera Dog steals the show yet again. Picture: Cobra Team / BACKGRID

media_camera What a good boy. Picture: Cobra Team / BACKGRID

