diana’s-niece-engaged-to-60-year-old

Princess Diana’s 29-year-old niece Lady Kitty Spencer is marrying a multi-millionaire fashion designer who is five years older than her dad.

Lady Kitty is the eldest child of Earl Spencer, 55, who is Diana’s brother.

Michael Lewis, 60, who is a chairman of the South African retailer Foschini, popped the question to Lady Kitty just before Christmas, The Sun reports.

media_camera Lady Kitty Spencer and Michael Lewis in New York City. Picture: Mega

The South African-born mogul is worth a staggering $152 million and is a divorced dad with three grown-up kids.

A pal told the Daily Mail: “She’s been in Cape Town for the holidays and told her mother and the rest of the family. Michael is loved by all of them. Despite his wealth, he’s very humble and low key.”

LOVED-UP

Their romance was announced in August after Lady Kitty’s four-month relationship with property mogul Niccolo Barattieri di San Pietro, 48, ended.

The couple went public with a stroll through New York City and were spotted kissing after leaving Club 55 in St Tropez last August.

Socialite Lady Kitty said previously she was not “in any rush” to start a family but could see herself having children in the future.

She added: “I do have friends my age who are having children, and they are so, so, sweet, but I think everyone should do things in their own time.”

media_camera Lady Kitty Spencer, Earl Spencer and Prince Harry at a memorial service for the 10th anniversary of Diana’s death. Picture: Camera Press

FASHION CAREER

Lady Kitty was born in England but grew up in Cape Town and now works as a fashion model after studying for an Art History degree in Italy.

She is the daughter of the former British model Victoria Aitken and Earl Spencer.

Despite her luxurious lifestyle and dad’s $221 million wealth, Lady Kitty says she doesn’t “depend on anyone” and is determined to make her own money.

The model has worked for a string of high-end fashion brands and was made an ambassador for Bulgari.

Lady Kitty stunned royal fans at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding in 2018 with her resemblance to her late aunt.

Princes Harry and William have remained close to their mum’s family and were keen for them to be part of their big days.

media_camera Lady Kitty Spencer arrives at the wedding of Prince Harry to Meghan Markle. Picture: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission

Originally published as Diana’s niece engaged to 60-year-old