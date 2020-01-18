‘diana-is-up-there-cheering-him-on’

As Prince Harry and Meghan announced the details of their split from the royal family, the world reacted with everything from anger to relief for the scrutinised couple.

In a statement released early this morning, the Queen said she hoped that “today’s agreement allows them to start building a happy and peaceful new life”.

“I recognise the challenges they have experienced as a result of intense scrutiny over the last two years and support their wish for a more independent life,” she added.

In a separate statement, Buckingham Palace announced the couple would no longer use their royal titles and would not receive public money for royal duties.

The couple will no longer represent the royal family on official duties including military duties and “wish” to repay the $4.5 million of taxpayer money they used to refurbish Frogmore Cottage. However the property will remain their home while in the UK.

The new model will take effect in the northern spring 2020.

It’s only been a couple of hours since the royals announced the details of the colloquially named “Megxit” but the world is already reacting.

media_camera Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex announced the details of their split. Picture: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Newspaper front pages are yet to come, with the royals announcing the details just before 8pm Saturday night local time.

The BBC’s royal correspondent Jonny Dymond said it was “harder to think of a much cleaner break”.

“The early talk was of a much more mixed life — one where perhaps Harry and Meghan continued with some royal duties, dividing their time equally between the UK and Canada,” Mr Dymond said.

“But the contradictions and conflicts of interest were too many. There are still lots of details to thrash out and the whole thing will be reviewed after a year.

“But a new life awaits Harry and Meghan – celebrities, certainly, but a different kind of royalty.”

Others are taking to social media to comment — some with a sigh of relief for the couple.

I feel like Diana is somewhere up there cheering him on. Prince Harry, Meghan to give up ‘royal highness’ titles, repay home renovation money in agreement with royal familyhttps://t.co/77OFeU2wa4 #abc13 — Steven ABC13 (@StevenABC13) January 18, 2020

Honestly Harry deserves every bit of happiness he can get. I really hope he and Meghan can be allowed to live their lives free of racism, scrutiny and vitriol. — Liz Jarvis (@LizJarvisUK) January 18, 2020

Others, including Piers Morgan, the loudest critic of Meghan Markle, were less kind.

Former Head of the Navy, Lord West on #HarryandMeghan:

‘The whole situation is extremely sad, and I think it is unfortunate, after his splendid service in the military, that he will now no longer be involved with the military in the UK’. — Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) January 18, 2020

Harry is going to regret this when he’s signing divorce papers in a few years time. Meghan falls out with everyone. It’s only a matter of time until Harry is next. #megexit @piersmorgan — Sophie Elsworth (@sophieelsworth) January 18, 2020

Originally published as ‘Diana is up there cheering him on’