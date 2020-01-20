diamond-dealers-and-cockney-geezers,-review:-these-kings-of-bling-deserve-to-be-tv-stars

Trotters Jewellers doesn’t look much from the outside. A tatty shopfront on Bethnal Green Road in London’s East End, it’s a long way from Monte Carlo. Inside, though, it’s bling-tastic. This is the place for you if you’re lusting after a £100,000 “chandelier watch”, which started life as an understated Audemars Piguet but has been pimped up with 100 carats’ worth of baguette diamonds. Crème de la menthe, Rodney.

Diamond Dealers and Cockney Geezers (Channel 4) followed owner Judd and his friends, Alex and Kallum, a trio of Essex boys who would be equally at home on Love Island. They are clearly business savvy. They’ve turned this tiny shop inherited from Judd’s father into a gold mine – pardon the pun – with 250,000 Instagram followers. That’s how things are done now. They stick a picture of a watch on social media and the customers roll in.

Zara and her husband were down from Bradford for the day, looking for a £1,000 present for their son’s birthday. He was turning two. They left with a bracelet and a selfie. Then there was Essex couple Ashley and Ashley, he with fluorescent teeth, looking for a love token. Ashley (the girlfriend) was back in not long afterwards, flogging the jewellery back because they’d split up.