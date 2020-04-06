diablo-4:-release-date,-trailer,-features-and-all-you-need-to-know!-latest-updates!

The roleplaying action game, Diablo, was confirmed to return with its fourth venture. The Diablo 4 was officially confirmed back in BlizzCon in November 2019. Blizzard Entertainment develops the game.

What the Diablo 4 creators have to say:

In an interview with Polygon at BlizzCon, Diablo 4 executive producer and Blizzard co-founder Allen Adham said, “When we read about what our players want — and have read over the last 20 years about what they’ve enjoyed — it’s a very common recurring thing that Diablo 2 is held up as sort of the high watermark for tone and lore. We agree. And so it was kind of exciting for us to think about, going back to that darker time.”

Art director, John Mueller added, “Every time you do this kind of numerical sequel, you have this opportunity to kind of recast the die a little bit. And we felt like for this iteration, Diablo 4, we were really excited to kind of explore the darkness.”

Game director, Luis Barriga also said, “We did have that conversation quite a few times if like we feel like darkness is having its moment. Dark fantasy was having its moment, and we were like, ‘Hey, do you want to make a dark Diablo game? I want to make a dark Diablo game. Let’s talk to Allen [Adham].’ And he was like, ‘Yeah, you can do that.’”

All about Diablo 4

The game developers have decided to come up with a dark theme with fantasy, unlike the previous ventures, which were full of bright environment. There is no official information regarding the specific date of the release yet. However, Blizzard Entertainment is being criticized due to its delay in the upcoming new venture.

The first trailer of Diablo 4 has, however, revealed the antagonist of the game, the demon Lilith, she’s the daughter of Mephisto and Queen of the Succubi.