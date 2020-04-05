dia-mirza-&-sania-mirza-get-into-a-twitter-argument!

|

Updated: Saturday, April 4, 2020, 18: 12 [IST]

The ongoing nationwide lockdown for 21 days has left many poor families struggling to meet their daily needs. There are many people in India, who are struggling to have one meal a day. The lockdown was implemented to combat the spread of the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) but it has affected many poor families horribly. Amid all the chaos surrounding our nation, there are many privileged people, whose lives have not been affected much. Not only netizens, but many Bollywood celebrities are sharing their cooking videos on their social media pages as they are in self quarantine and it seems these videos have not gone down well with Sania Mirza. The India tennis player took to her Twitter page and wrote, “Aren’t we done with posting cooking videos and food pictures yet? Just spare a thought – there are hundreds of thousands of ppl, especially in our side of the world starving to death and struggling to find food once a day if they are lucky.” When Dia Mirza came across Sania’s tweet, she couldn’t resist to reply and wrote, “Sania, I can’t tell you how many times i’ve thought of this… especially the posts on Insta… but i guess everyone has their own way of coping. One thing i am learning everyday is that there is no time or room for passing judgments. So best is to do our bit and find our way.” Sania defended her tweet and cleared to Dia that she wasn’t judging anyone and wrote, “Wasn’t judging actually.. it was just a thought .. to each their own really and everyone does have their own way of coping and this isn’t easy on anyone by any means .. just harder on some than others perhaps .. we should all be grateful we all hav what we have.” Dia Mirza Says People’s Attitudes Towards Her Have Changed After Her Separation From Sahil Sangha Ending the conversation on a positive note, Dia replied to Sania, “It’s sensitive and empathetic to ask the question you did… and yes, there is much to be grateful for. And yes, there also is so much to be done to help all those we can. And we will. Together.” Many netizens reacted to their tweets and felt that both Dia and Sania are right in their own ways. (Social media posts are unedited.)