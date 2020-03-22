Dhvani Bhanusali spends birthday in 'quarantine'

Contents
Music sensation celebrates birthday supporting Janta Curfew
Dhvani Bhanusali is a young music sensation and a darling of the masses.
Today, the lovely lady is celebrating her 22nd birthday and being a day of ‘janta curfew’, she has responsibly chosen to be at home.
Dhvani shared a picture of hers looking resplendent in green.
View this post on Instagram
22nd birthday in quarantine 🤓 #dbturns22on22
A post shared by Dhvani Bhanushali (@dhvanibhanushali22) on
We wish her a very happy birthday and great year ahead.