Music sensation celebrates birthday supporting Janta Curfew

Author: Editorial Team



Dhvani Bhanusali spends birthday in 'quarantine'

Dhvani Bhanusali is a young music sensation and a darling of the masses.

Today, the lovely lady is celebrating her 22nd birthday and being a day of ‘janta curfew’, she has responsibly chosen to be at home.

Dhvani shared a picture of hers looking resplendent in green.

22nd birthday in quarantine 🤓 #dbturns22on22

We wish her a very happy birthday and great year ahead.