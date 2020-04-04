dhruva-sarja’s-karabuu-from-pogaru-becomes-the-most-viewed-kannada-song-in-24-hours-on-youtube!

|

Published: Saturday, April 4, 2020, 16: 27 [IST]

Many might have put down the Karabuu song from Pogaru, calling it a theme encouraging women harassment. But the rowdy track from the action drama has become the most viewed Kannada song in 24 hours. For now, the song has crossed 4.5 million views on YouTube and is also trending on No 1. While many loved the song for its divergent theme and dance, there are also a few who have expressed detest for the theme that uplifts harassment against women. In the song featuring Rashmika Mandanna and Dhruva Sarja, a group of goons and their leader, essayed by the Action Prince, harass the actress. Karabuu is crooned by Chandan Shetty, who has also composed songs for Pogaru. Written and directed by Nanda Kishore, the movie has been bankrolled by B K Gangadhar under the banner of Sri Jagadguru Movies. Here is the song: Though Pogaru has been scheduled to release on 24th April 2020, it is not known whether the makers would push it due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. For the uninitiated, the movie marks the comeback of Dhruva Sarja, who was last seen on screen in the 2017 movie, Bharjari. Coming back to Pogaru, the movie also features Dhananjay, Raghavendra Rajkumar, P Ravi Shankar, Kai Greene, Sadhu Kokila, Kuri Prathap, Morgan Aste, and Dharma in supporting roles. Dhruva Sarja To Collaborate With Pogaru Director Nanda Kishore For The Second Time