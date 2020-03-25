Dheere Dheere Vs Saathiya Mere: Which is your favourite MishBir Song From Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke?

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke the popular show has the lead pair of Abir and Mishti played by Shaheer Sheikh and Rhea Sharma.

Popularly known as MishBir among their fans, the two of them are loved and adored for their fabulous onscreen chemistry, the feel-good factor and above all, their good looks.

The romantic scenes between Abir and Mishti come out like a pleasing breeze that covers the hearts of one and all.

The love and romance moments of MishBir is given a great ambience with the makers playing the songs Dheere Dheere and many times, Saathiya Mere.

So which is the song that suits the love Jodi of Abir and Mishti?

Is it Dheere Dheere or Saathiya Mere, which is the anthem love song of MishBir?

