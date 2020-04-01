Dheeraj Dhoopar gets cosy and romantic with wife during lockdown

Dheeraj Dhoopar the lead of Kundali Bhagya on Zee TV prefers to spend quality time with his family during this quarantine phase owing to the COVID 19 lockdown tussle.

For Dheeraj, his wife Vinny Arora means a lot and thanks his stars that he has got to be locked down with the one he loves the most.

Aww!!

Yes, Dheeraj gets extremely romantic as he shares a cosy moment with wifey Vinny!!

Check it out here.



You are truly a romantic by heart, Dheeraj!! May you get to spend quality time with Vinny…

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.