dhanush-starrer-pattas-movie-leaked-online-for-download-on-tamilrockers,-tamilgun-and-torrents-websites,-will-it-affect-box-office-collections?-pattas-movie-hit-or-flop?

R. S. Durai Senthilkumar is back after his previous venture Kodi in 2016. R. S. Durai Senthilkumar’s debut as director was with a superhit movie, ‘Ethir Neechal’ in 2013 and he has decided to venture into the martial arts action genre with Pattas , starring Dhanush and Sneha. Ahead of its opening weekend closure, Dhanush is receiving a lot of hype for Dhanush’s much awaited movie as well as for R. S. Durai Senthilkumar and Dhanush’s combo which is coming together for the second time after Kodi. However, bad news awaits the makers of Dhanush’s movie “Pattas” as Tamilrockers, a leading torrent site for movies download has already leaked the full movie online.

Will Pattas’ Tamilrockers Movie Download Release Affect Box Office Collections?

Pattas is one of the most awaited martial arts based action thriller entertainer movies with Dhanush playing the lead. Considering the amount of expectations from Dhanush’s fans at stake, the early pirated release of Dhanush movie online for free download, is likely to dent its earnings.

As emphasized earlier, modern day movies depend a lot on opening week collections as a significant source of return on investment. With the advent of Tamilrockers and other online movie streaming sites, film makers face a daunting task of dealing with this situation.

However, Pattas is hyped well enough and the cast of Dhanush in a significant role will definitely attract his fan base to the theaters to watch the movie. Also, Pattas promises to be a gripping action thriller and watching it on a mere 480P or 720P print will not do justice for the entertainment at stake, we believe.

On the other hand, first hand reactions of Pattas are promising and we will wait for more reviews and reports in the coming days. However, the release of Pattas on Tamilrockers is likely to have a detrimental effect on the movies success in the long run. Incidentally, the movie Pattas is produced under the banner of Jyothi Films. Most of the recent movies produced in the Tamil movie industry have been released on Tamilrockers on the day of the release.

Pattas Movie Hit or Flop? First Day Collection

First day collection for Pattas is predicted to be INR 8 crores in all box offices. The first day overseas collection is pegged at INR 2.5 crores in all languages.

Pattas has been open to mixed reviews. However, the Pongal weekend is likely to boost up its occupancy in the first week.

Total Worldwide Gross: 85 Cr(expected)

The Box office collection shows it has a strong opening and since being a long weekend we expect it to hold the Box Office for weekend. The word of mouth about the movie might help in long run and let’s hope it does well at Box Office. We will update the Box Office collections as soon as we get more updates.

Disclaimer: We at TheNewsCrunch condemn movie piracy and pledge for strengthening the anti-piracy laws across the globe and give due respect to the skills and talent of the actors and everyone involved in the movie entertainment industry.