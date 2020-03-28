deyjah-harris-reveals-that-bullying-in-6th-grade-was-the-catalyst-for-her-mental-health-challenges



Deyjah Harris, the daughter of the rapper, TI, recently took to a YouTube video to discuss her challenges with mental health over the last few years. Dylan Fisher reported on the YouTube video in which the 18-year-old girl talked about her battle with anxiety and depression.

Harris says into the camera that depression and anxiety are something she’s dealt with since she was about 11-years-old. According to the 18-year-old, her self-esteem took a significant hit due to the bullying she endured in school, particularly in the 6th grade.

TI’s daughter explained that she was finding it hard to communicate what it was she was going through at the time. Because she didn’t have the right knowledge or support systems, she turned to other “self-inflicted coping mechanisms” that were ultimately counter-productive.

She also struggled with “suicidal thoughts” on a regular basis before finally realizing it was time for a change. According to Harris, she would like to explore her challenges in detail, but felt as though some people might “mishandle her truth.”

Later, Harris went on Instagram to explain her thoughts on the video she published on YouTube. The star claimed that it doesn’t matter what a person has gone through or what they’ve done, but there’s nothing that needs to be taken or added to a person to make them better.

As most know, Harris has been in the media headlines before, but for a more embarrassing and controversial reason. Last year, her father, TI, revealed that he took his daughter to the gynecologist on a yearly basis to make sure her hymen hadn’t been broken.

When the rapper revealed what he had done to the world, there was a massive backlash, including from government figures, for instance, congresswomen in New York City.

On the Ladies Like Us podcast, TI admitted how he would take his daughter to the doctor who would proceed to explain all of the ways a hymen could be broken, but he demanded the test anyway. Since then, the conversation was edited out of the video clip, but the damage was already done.



