Deyjah Harris Finally Speaks About T.I.’s Humiliating Virginity Check Comment In New Video — Tiny Harris’ Stepdaughter Also Announces Her Own Series Much To The Delight Of Her Many Fans

Miss Deyjah Harris, the bright college student who happens to be T.I.’s daughter, has decided to address the controversial comments he made about her virginity a few months ago.

The 18-year-old model and role model appears in the reality series, T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle, where she spoke about the eye-popping interview for the first time.

Last November, Tiny Harris’ husband was bashed for saying that he used to go to the gynecologist with Deyjah for a hymen check so he could be sure that she was still a virgin.

The over-controlling rapper said: “So we’ll go and sit down, and the doctor will come and talk, and the doctor’s maintaining a high level of professionalism. He’s like, ‘You know sir, I have to, in order to share information’… I’m like, ‘Deyjah, and they want you to sign this so we can share information. Is there anything you wouldn’t want me to know? Oh, ok. See doc, no problem.’”

After receiving major backlash from social media users, the hip-hop star was forced to apologize for the remarks. On the new season of T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle, Dejah said: “After all of this, it’s changed, honestly.”

Tiny added that her husband “has a way of taking things a little too far.” In another scene, T.I. is screaming that nobody can tell him how to “raise” his children.

Deyjah is back on social media, and she is doing a phenomenal job as a mental health advocate, she recently shared a helpful video with great tips for those battling depression and anxiety and fans are praising her.

One of them said: “Thank you so much for this video! I felt HEARD! So relatable & comforting! You’re definitely going to be the voice for our generation regarding Mental Health. Well said❤️ , I genuinely felt that you cared & were intentional about what you shared. You’re amazing! Please continue what you’re doing🥰 THANK YOU AGAIN!!!”

Another commenter stated: “As a parent of 2 teens, I really appreciated this. My daughter showed me your video, and it really sparks a conversation that more people need to have. I’d love to see you do a podcast or YouTube series addressing various things from the perspective of the modern-day teen. You’re well-spoken and represent yourself beautifully @princess_of_da_south.”

This person told the teen: “That is great! I’m so proud to see such a well-spoken young woman keeping it real, yet using her platform to make a difference. I look forward to everything you have in store. Keep shining, bright young Queen. 🤗”

This backer revealed: “Your message was absolutely beautiful!! I’m sure you have change someone’s life just speaking on it @princess_of_da_south So sorry you went through that at such a young age and still fighting the battle today. You’ve Got This!! 🙌🏽❤️🙌🏽”

Deyjah is she is working on a series on that will air on YouTube, and part 2 will be up soon.

She explained: “Part 2 will include tips on how you can support your loved one(s) that are dealing with mental health issues. There will be advice for parents (how you can support not only your mental health but your children’s mental health also), and for teachers (how they can help with bringing awareness to mental health to their students and advice to the administrators as well) if you are 13 or younger and want to learn ways you can support your mental health at a young age, there will be tips and advice for you as well. Much much more. I hope this answered it 😭.”

The college student is an impressive young woman.



