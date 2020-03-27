Deyjah Harris addresses T.I. hymen controversy

Deyjah Imani Harris, left, and T.I. at the 68th annual Tony Awards in 2014. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

Last year, rapper T.I. has sparked public backlash after admitting in an interview that he accompanied his 18-year-old daughter Deyjah Harris to her gynecologist to make sure her “hymen is still intact.” Now, we finally get to hear what the 18-year-old at the center of this heated debate really felt about the media firestorm.

While the Harris may have been tight-lipped up until now, there was no way they wouldn’t address the pink elephant in the room on the family’s successful reality show, T.I. & Tiny: Friends and Family Hustle.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA – NOVEMBER 15: Rapper T.I. and Tameka “Tiny” Cottle-Harris attend the VH1 Big In 2015 with Entertainment Weekly Awards at Pacific Design Center on November 15, 2015 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic)

Check out a clip from the upcoming season below.

READ MORE: Kanye approves of T.I.’s controversial fatherhood remarks; claims God does, too

Daddy Dearest

T.I may love his child but that still doesn’t negate the impact of him boasting about his overzealous ways in public.

“I came to clear up any misconceptions that have been surrounding how we interact and parent and what is appropriate and inappropriate,” Tip began while appearing on Red Table Talk to address “Hymen-gate.”

“From a place of truth, I began to embellish and exaggerate and I think a lot of people took it extremely literal,” he added, admitting that at the time he didn’t understand the sensitivities surrounding the topic at hand.

READ MORE: Clip of Boris Kodjoe giving T.I advice on how to be a more “respectful” husband goes viral

He also clarified that the visits to the gynecologist were made when his daughter was 16. He had both her and her mother’s consent to join them during the visits but was never in the room during her actual exams.

“She did have a problem with me talking about it however, and I understand that, and I am incredibly apologetic to her for that,” he conceded. “She understands my intentions and she knows who I am, who I’ve always been.”