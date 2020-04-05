devoleena-bhattacharjee:-‘shehnaz-gill’s-fans-used-nasty-language-and-abused-my-mother’

|

Published: Saturday, April 4, 2020, 20: 30 [IST]

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaz Gill's music video, Bhula Dunga was released a while back and was liked by everyone. Also, Sidharth and Shehnaz's chemistry was loved by fans. However, it was Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who although liked the song, was not too impressed and found 'zero chemistry between #SidNaaz'. This comment by the actress led to her facing the heat of Shehnaz Gill's fans online. Devoleena was relentlessly trolled and bullied on various social media channels. The situation kept escalating with Shehnaz's fans dragging Rashami Desai for supporting her friend. And now, the Saath Nibhaana Saathiya actress, in a recent interview, has come forward to slam the bullies for commenting on her mother. Devoleena said, "Putting an opinion is not a crime. But using foul language for parents, just questions their upbringing. They used nasty language and abused my mother. Social media has become a platform where everybody has a freedom of speech and they write anything. They are jobless. As celebrities, we need to stand together and stand against these bullies else the relation between a fan and celeb will turn sour. These kind of trolls just ruins the genuine relation between a fan and celebrity. They are assassinating my mother's and my character. Shehnaz fans are going to my mom's social media handles and telling her, 'Chullu bhar paani me doob maro'. She went on to add, "Just because Rashami is my good friend, they started trolling her as well. There are two people in the video – Sidharth and Shehnaz. I never received anything negative from Sidharth's fans. All of them are Shehnaz' fans. They will go to every live chat and spread filth. This troll is from outside India and she is a female. I don't know how can she being a female, spread such filth." (sic)