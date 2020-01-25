Developing: Active shooter near Hingham shipyard. Police issue shelter in place.

Hingham police issued a shelter in place Saturday morning in response to an active shooter situation near the Hingham shipyard.

“We have a barricaded subject inside home on HMS Fitzroy Dr. with a gun who fired shots at the SWAT team,” Hingham police tweeted Saturday morning. “This is a very active scene and we are working to negotiate with subject who is alone in house.”

Police asked the public not to post pictures or videos of police or SWAT locations. “This can threaten their safety,” Hingham police tweeted.

