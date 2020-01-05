devastating-extent-of-australia’s-bushfires-seen-from-space

Astounding pictures taken from space show the catastrophic scale of Australia’s bushfires.

Satellite images released on Saturday show thick plumes of toxic smoke billowing from New South Wales and Victoria as temperatures soared past 48C (120F) and 50mph winds fanned flames.

Officials have confirmed 24 people have been killed and 2,000 homes destroyed so far, with more than 150 fires still raging across the country.

The latest victim of the fires is a man, 47, who died yesterday in Batlow while attempting to defend a friend’s home.

State police said he was found unconscious in a vehicle and could not be revived.

Earlier yesterday, a father and son who were battling flames for two days died on a highway on Kangaroo Island.

Nearly half a billion animals are estimated to have died, with fears that entire species could be wiped out in the blazes.

As professional and volunteer firefighters battle the bushfires, some 3,000 army reservists have been drafted in.

Three states have declared states of emergency.

However, milder temperatures on Sunday are reported to have brought hope to those suffering.

The NSW RFS said firefighters ‘gained the upper hand on several dangerous fires’ today.

No blazes were burning at an ’emergency’ level on Sunday evening, but eight remained at ‘watch and act’ level, according to the Sydney Morning Herald.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison told a news conference on Sunday: ‘It’s been another difficult night across Australia, in particular in New South Wales and Victoria and in South Australia, with the confirmation of another life lost.

‘While the weather conditions have improved, as you would have heard, as reported from New South Wales and Victoria, there are still many fires that are raging.

‘And there is a very significant firefighting effort which is continuing.

‘The better conditions today obviously will assist, but it is important to stress, as I’ve been advised, that the nature of those fires is still very strong.

‘And it will take some time. And that will require a considerable amount of effort.

‘And we absolutely understand that that is where the primary focus is, particularly of the fire commissioners as they are addressing that very urgent task.’