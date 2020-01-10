devastating-blaze-at-derry-nightclub-was-arson,-say-police







The fire at Envy Nightclub in Londonderry. Credit: Leona O’Neill

Police are treating a fire which caused significant damage to a Londonderry nightclub as arson.

The fire broke out on the roof Envy nightclub on Strand Road shortly before 7pm on Thursday.

Four Northern Ireland Fire Service pumps and two aerial appliances were sent to the scene.

Premises nearby were evacuated as firefighters dealt with the blaze, while those in other properties nearby were advised to close their windows due to fears to the roof of the building contained asbestos.

Police on the scene of the major Derry fire say that the roof of the Envy nightclub which is well ablaze contains asbestos. Loud bangs can be heard as the fire takes hold pic.twitter.com/Vc63aUYxCH — Leona O’Neill (@LeonaONeill1) January 9, 2020

A number of roads were also closed and the public were told to avoid the area on Friday morning.

Following an investigation, the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service ruled the blaze was the result of a deliberate ignition and police are treating the incident as arson.

Detective Sergeant Gavin McLaughlin said: “The investigation is still at an early stage and we have no motive for the attack and we are keeping an open mind.

“I want to appeal to anyone who saw a male acting suspiciously in the Strand Road area last night between 6.30pm and 6.45pm, or anyone who may have witnessed any other suspicious activity to get in touch with detectives in Strand Road on 101, and quote reference number 1523 of 09/01/20.”

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Belfast Telegraph Digital