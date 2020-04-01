🔥'Devastated' – how tennis stars have reacted to Wimbledon cancellation🔥

Wimbledon has officially been cancelled for the first time since the Second World War due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The decision came after the All England Tennis club held an emergency meeting on Wednesday to decide the tournament’s fate.

The cancellation came as no surprise, particularly as vice-president of the German Tennis Federation, Dirk Hordoff, had warned on Monday that it was an inevitability.

Nonetheless, the disappointment subsequently to the announcement has been widespread, a number of tennis players announcing their dismay.

Here is a look at how some of the biggest names in the tennis world reacted…

Andy Murray

The two-time Wimbledon winner spoke of his sadness, tweeting: “Very sad that the Fever-Tree Championships and Wimbledon have been cancelled this year but with all that is going on in the world right now, everyone’s health is definitely the most important thing!

“Looking forward to getting back out on the grass next year already!

“Hope everyone is staying safe and healthy.”

Serena Williams

Williams – who has won seven Wimbledon titles – also showed her dismay, this time in just two words: “I’m shocked.”

Simona Halep

The winner of the 2019 Championships will now hold the title for another year, and says she cannot wait to defend her crown.

On Twitter, Halep wrote: “So sad to hear Wimbledon won’t take place this year. Last year’s final will forever be one of the happiest days of my life!

“But we are going through something bigger than tennis and Wimbledon will be back! And it means I have even longer to look forward to defending my title.”

Roger Federer

The eight-time Wimbledon winner will be 40 years old by the time the tournament comes round next year, and needed just one word to sum up his feelings.

“Devastated.”

Coco Gauff

The 16-year-old burst onto the tennis scene last year with an historic run at Wimbledon. The American shocked with world with a victory over Venus Williams, bowing out to eventual winner Halep.

“I’m gonna miss playing in Wimbledon this year. Stay safe everyone, love you guys,” she said.

Johanna Konta

Konta – who reached the semi-finals in 2017 – stated it was heart-breaking to see the Championships join a growing list of cancelled events.

She told Sky Sports: “I was still hopeful that maybe it could happen but it’s obviously the right decision. To adhere to the government guidelines.

“Safety is the priority: all the fans, the people that work at the Championships, the players – it’s everybody.

“It’s heart-breaking as a tennis player but it makes sense a normal person I think.”

Petra Kvitova

The two-time champion spoke of her sadness after learning of the news.

“Definitely a tough one to take, with the announcement of the cancellation of Wimbledon this year,” she said.

“Not only is it a special tournament to me, but it’s a tournament that has been part of history for so long that it will leave a big hole in the calendar.

“I will miss playing on the beautiful grass and wearing my whites, BUT of course we know it will be back better than ever next year. And maybe we will all appreciate it even more! Stay safe and stay inside.”