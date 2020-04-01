Detroit TV stations to host virtual town hall with Whitmer

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks to Michigan residents in a virtual town hall hosted at WOOD TV8 about the state’s response to the coronavirus. (March 26, 2020)

DETROIT (WOOD) — News 8 will be airing a virtual town hall with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Thursday about the state’s response to COVID-19.

The virtual town hall, which is produced and broadcasted by both commercial and public TV stations in the Detroit market, will air at 7 p.m. on WOOD TV8 and woodtv.com.

It will be hosted by Detroit news anchors Carolyn Clifford with WXYZ, Huel Perkins with WJBK and Devin Scillian with WDIV.

Whitmer will answer citizens’ questions about how the state is responding to COVID-19 pandemic. Residents can submit their questions online.

It comes after the governor joined WOOD TV8 for a similar virtual town hall last week. Her primary message was that the stay-at-home order she issued earlier this week is not optional and following it is the best thing we can do to put a stranglehold on coronavirus.

