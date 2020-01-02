detroit-firefighters-scorched-for-taking-group-photo-in-front-of-burning-home

January 2, 2020 | 8: 38am

Detroit firefighters took some heat this week when a photo emerged of several members posing for a photo in front of a burning building.

The controversial image — which has since been deleted — popped up just before midnight on New Year’s Eve on the Facebook account Detroit Fire Incidents Page, The Detroit News reported.

It included the caption, “Crews take a moment to get a selfie on New Years!”

By the next day, nearly 100 people shared the photo and more than three dozen commented, according to the report.

Many blasted the firefighters for stopping for a photo op as an active fire burned.

“I hope that was a staged fire,” a commenter wrote, according to the report. “I’d hate to think my firemen [were] posing for pictures while a real house was burning.”

“Way [to] go,” another added. “Way [to] look professional and this puts a really bad rep on your company too.”

But others saw no issue with it and praised the city’s firefighters.

“Happy New Year’s DFD, you guys are the best there is,” one person wrote.

“Awesome happy new years men!!!!!!” another added.

Deputy Fire Commissioner Dave Fornell told the outlet that the photo was taken outside a vacant home on the city’s west side, where a fire was reported just after 6: 30 p.m. Tuesday.

The building was too dangerous to enter, and the firefighters pictured were celebrating a retiring battalion chief, Fornell said.

“It was despicable,” he told the paper.

Detroit Fire Commissioner Eric Jones said the circumstances around the snap will be investigated and disciplinary action will be taken — calling it “inappropriate and unprofessional.”

“There are a lot of ways to celebrate a retirement,” he told the outlet. “Taking a photo in front of a building fire is not one of them.”

“Ninety-nine percent of the men and women who go to a scene like that and know what to do,” Jones added. “Behind every fire is a devastated family or property owner.”

The home next to the burning building was vacant too, WXYZ reported.

In a New Year’s Day Facebook status, the page that initially posted the image explained it was taken down because “we received messages by guys on the job stating that they had been threatened for the photo being posted.”

“Meaning threatened by their work, I would assume by their context,” the administrators explained. “Threatened of punitive actions.”

A “firefighter for the city of Detroit” had asked the account to share the photo initially, the post said.