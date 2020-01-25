detox-calls-out-rupaul’s-drag-race-for-excluding-trans-contestants-yet-again:-‘enough-with-the-feigned-inclusivity’

Detox, one if the most iconic RuPaul’s Drag Race stars of all time, has criticised the upcoming 12th season of the show for excluding trans contestants.

The 13 competitors for season 12 were revealed earlier this week, ahead of the show dropping on 28 February 2020.

Taking to Twitter to address the news, Detox said: ‘Enough with the feigned inclusivity. Time to start putting your money where your mouth is.’

She included the hashtag: ‘#AllDragIsValid’.

She added: ‘It’s not about political correctness*, it’s about the conscious exclusion of an integral part of the drag community. I wouldn’t be where I am if it weren’t for the trans performers that took me under their wings, and they deserve the same kinds of opportunities.’

She still had words of support for the new contestants, however, saying: ‘Season 12 of @RuPaulsDragRace has been announced! I’ll say to the new dolls what I say every year: Welcome to the family! Don’t be dks! Congrats!’

Detox appeared on the fifth season of RPDR, which was eventually won by Jinkx Monsoon.

She then finished in runner up place on RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars in 2016.

Detox’s comments relate to an infamous RuPaul interview from 2018, when the Sissy That Walk singer discussed trans inclusivity on Drag Race.

Asked by The Guardian if he would accept a contestant who had transitioned gender, he replied: ‘Probably not.’

‘You can identify as a woman and say you’re transitioning, but it changes once you start changing your body. It takes on a different thing; it changes the whole concept of what we’re doing.

‘We’ve had some girls who’ve had some injections in the face and maybe a little bit in the butt here and there, but they haven’t transitioned.’

RuPaul’s Drag Race debuted in 2009, and has so far launched the global careers of over 140 drag queens, including trans women like Peppermint and Gia Gunn.

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK launched last year, and was won by The Vivienne.

