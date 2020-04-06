detective-sherlock-holmes-3-going-to-hit-theater,-release-date-and-what-we-know-so-far?

Most awaited movie sequel Sherlock Holmes 3 is going to hit theater on December 22,2021.it has been confirmed by Warner Bros that we will see Robert Downey Jr and Jude law as Holmes and watson. the reason is that the previous two movie were released in December and they both earned one billion dollar.due to this it’s sequel will clash with Avatar 2.sherlock holmes1 imdb rating was 7.6/10 and on rotten tomatoes it got 60%.this movies was based upon Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s iconic stories.the third sequel of this movie is to be set in old West San Francisco.it has been in development since 2011.it has been delayed due to ironman(r.d.j) was working in most epic film Avengers.

There are many theories about who will be the next antagonist in new film.it can be Charles Augustus milverton, perceived as blackmailer,Henry peter,only a handful rare sorts of people who were prevailing to be more brilliant than the criminology or perhaps professor coram. moriarty as villain can return but his return yet to be confirmed.according to director Dexter Fletcher we have to wait till the mid of 2021 to see any trailer.

People are excited to see Robert Downey junior as a sharp and clever detective.Audience was surprised after first look of rdj as detective and audience liked that character as they liked ironman. after first success of Sherlock Holmes, director presented Sherlock Holmes 2(game of shadow) and it was also a successful movie.and it’ rating on imdb and rotten tomatoes was 7.5 and 60%.people were liked this movie so far. producer of this film state that we are working as fast as possible and we will produce third sequel on holiday.so far we don’t know movie name yet but we are calling it Sherlock Holmes 3 because the name has not been decided.we are ready for Sherlock Holmes 3 but there is lot of thing which has to be done.