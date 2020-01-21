Home ENTERTAINMENT Detail you missed in star’s red carpet gown

Detail you missed in star's red carpet gown

Samuel William
Renée Zellweger is this year’s award season darling.

The 50-year-old actress has won every best actress honour in 2020 for her exquisite portrayal of Judy Garland in Judy, which hits Foxtel box office tomorrow.

Yesterday she picked up the Screen Actors Guild Award following her Critics Choice and Golden Globes victories, which has all but lined her up to be the Academy Award winner in two weeks time.

Renée Zellweger accepts the SAG Awards for Best Actress for ‘Judy’. Picture: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images for Turner
media_cameraRenée Zellweger accepts the SAG Awards for Best Actress for ‘Judy’. Picture: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images for Turner

But Zellweger is no stranger to awards season, having won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for Cold Mountain in 2004 and being nominated for Best Actress for Chicago (2003) and Bridget Jones’s Diary (2002).

Countless award shows spanning across her near three-decade career mean Zellweger has slipped into many designer dresses in her time.

But there’s something about her gowns you’ve probably never noticed before – they’re always strapless.

Apart from the odd spaghetti strap or long-sleeve (this is a rarity), Zellweger wears virtually the exact same dress style every time she hits the red carpet, only changing up the colour and, occasionally, the flare of the skirt.

Don’t believe us? Here’s photographic evidence.

SCREEN ACTORS GUILD AWARDS, JANUARY 2020

Navy strapless. Picture: Frederic J. Brown/AFP
media_cameraNavy strapless. Picture: Frederic J. Brown/AFP

CRITICS CHOICE AWARDS, JANUARY 2020

Black strapless. Picture: Jean-Baptiste Lacroix/AFP
media_cameraBlack strapless. Picture: Jean-Baptiste Lacroix/AFP

GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS, JANUARY 2020

Blue strapless. Picture: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
media_cameraBlue strapless. Picture: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

And this is just this month.

We’ve dug into the archives to discover Zellweger has been a fan of the strapless style for years.

BRIDGET JONES’S BABY NYC PREMIERE, SEPTEMBER 2016

Black strapless. Picture: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
media_cameraBlack strapless. Picture: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

MET GALA, MAY 2010

Black strapless. Picture: AFP/Timothy A. Clary
media_cameraBlack strapless. Picture: AFP/Timothy A. Clary

BERLINALE FILM FESTIVAL, FEBRUARY 2009

Blue strapless. Picture: AP Photo/Joel Ryan
media_cameraBlue strapless. Picture: AP Photo/Joel Ryan

AMERICAN BALLET THEATRE GALA, MAY 2009

Silver strapless. Picture: Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images/AFP
media_cameraSilver strapless. Picture: Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images/AFP

MET BALL, MAY 2009

Green strapless. Picture: AP/Peter Kramer
media_cameraGreen strapless. Picture: AP/Peter Kramer

ELLE MAGAZINE WOMEN IN HOLLYWOOD TRIBUTE, OCTOBER 2009

Red strapless. Picture: AP
media_cameraRed strapless. Picture: AP

ACADEMY AWARDS, FEBRUARY 2008

Silver strapless. Picture: AFP/Timothy A. Clary
media_cameraSilver strapless. Picture: AFP/Timothy A. Clary

LEATHERHEAD EUROPEAN PREMIERE, APRIL 2008

Maroon strapless. Picture: AP/Ian West, PA
media_cameraMaroon strapless. Picture: AP/Ian West, PA

MET BALL, MAY 2007

Grey and black strapless. Picture: Reuters/Lucas Jackson
media_cameraGrey and black strapless. Picture: Reuters/Lucas Jackson

GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS, JANUARY 2007

Green strapless. Picture: AP/Mark J. Terrill
media_cameraGreen strapless. Picture: AP/Mark J. Terrill

PEOPLES CHOICE AWARDS, JANUARY 2005

White strapless.
media_cameraWhite strapless.

GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS, JANUARY 2005

Brown strapless. Picture: AP/Kevork Djansezian
media_cameraBrown strapless. Picture: AP/Kevork Djansezian

ACADEMY AWARDS, FEBRUARY 2005

Red strapless.
media_cameraRed strapless.

MR ABBOTT AWARDS, MARCH 2005

Black and white strapless.
media_cameraBlack and white strapless.

WEDDING TO KENNY CHESNEY, MAY 2005

Designer Carolina Herrera, who regularly dressed Zellweger, designed her strapless white bridal dress for her wedding to Kenny Chesney. Picture: AP/Carolina Herrera
media_cameraDesigner Carolina Herrera, who regularly dressed Zellweger, designed her strapless white bridal dress for her wedding to Kenny Chesney. Picture: AP/Carolina Herrera

ACADEMY AWARDS, FEBRUARY 2004

White strapless.
media_cameraWhite strapless.

BRITISH ACADEMY FILM AWARDS, FEBRUARY 2004

Brown strapless. Picture: AP/PA, Myung Jung Kim
media_cameraBrown strapless. Picture: AP/PA, Myung Jung Kim

MET BALL, MAY 2004

Gold strapless. Picture: AP/Louis Lanzano
media_cameraGold strapless. Picture: AP/Louis Lanzano

COLD MOUNTAIN PREMIERE, DECEMBER 2003

Black strapless. Picture: AP/Chris Carlson
media_cameraBlack strapless. Picture: AP/Chris Carlson

ACADEMY AWARDS, MARCH 2002

Black strapless.
media_cameraBlack strapless.

ACADEMY AWARDS, MARCH 2001

Yellow strapless. Picture: AP/Laura Rauch
media_cameraYellow strapless. Picture: AP/Laura Rauch

GOLDEN GLOBES, JANUARY 2000

Black strapless. Picture: AFP/Lucy Nicholson
media_cameraBlack strapless. Picture: AFP/Lucy Nicholson

Had Zellweger not have had a lengthy acting hiatus between 2010 and 2016, there’d no doubt be many more gowns to add to this list.

We just think it’s amazing she can still pull off strapless all these years later.

Originally published as Detail you missed in star’s red carpet gown

