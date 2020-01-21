detail-you-missed-in-star’s-red-carpet-gown

Renée Zellweger is this year’s award season darling.

The 50-year-old actress has won every best actress honour in 2020 for her exquisite portrayal of Judy Garland in Judy, which hits Foxtel box office tomorrow.

Yesterday she picked up the Screen Actors Guild Award following her Critics Choice and Golden Globes victories, which has all but lined her up to be the Academy Award winner in two weeks time.

media_camera Renée Zellweger accepts the SAG Awards for Best Actress for ‘Judy’. Picture: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images for Turner

But Zellweger is no stranger to awards season, having won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for Cold Mountain in 2004 and being nominated for Best Actress for Chicago (2003) and Bridget Jones’s Diary (2002).

Countless award shows spanning across her near three-decade career mean Zellweger has slipped into many designer dresses in her time.

But there’s something about her gowns you’ve probably never noticed before – they’re always strapless.

Apart from the odd spaghetti strap or long-sleeve (this is a rarity), Zellweger wears virtually the exact same dress style every time she hits the red carpet, only changing up the colour and, occasionally, the flare of the skirt.

Don’t believe us? Here’s photographic evidence.

SCREEN ACTORS GUILD AWARDS, JANUARY 2020

media_camera Navy strapless. Picture: Frederic J. Brown/AFP

CRITICS CHOICE AWARDS, JANUARY 2020

media_camera Black strapless. Picture: Jean-Baptiste Lacroix/AFP

GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS, JANUARY 2020

media_camera Blue strapless. Picture: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

And this is just this month.

We’ve dug into the archives to discover Zellweger has been a fan of the strapless style for years.

BRIDGET JONES’S BABY NYC PREMIERE, SEPTEMBER 2016

media_camera Black strapless. Picture: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

MET GALA, MAY 2010

media_camera Black strapless. Picture: AFP/Timothy A. Clary

BERLINALE FILM FESTIVAL, FEBRUARY 2009

media_camera Blue strapless. Picture: AP Photo/Joel Ryan

AMERICAN BALLET THEATRE GALA, MAY 2009

media_camera Silver strapless. Picture: Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images/AFP

MET BALL, MAY 2009

media_camera Green strapless. Picture: AP/Peter Kramer

ELLE MAGAZINE WOMEN IN HOLLYWOOD TRIBUTE, OCTOBER 2009

media_camera Red strapless. Picture: AP

ACADEMY AWARDS, FEBRUARY 2008

media_camera Silver strapless. Picture: AFP/Timothy A. Clary

LEATHERHEAD EUROPEAN PREMIERE, APRIL 2008

media_camera Maroon strapless. Picture: AP/Ian West, PA

MET BALL, MAY 2007

media_camera Grey and black strapless. Picture: Reuters/Lucas Jackson

GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS, JANUARY 2007

media_camera Green strapless. Picture: AP/Mark J. Terrill

PEOPLES CHOICE AWARDS, JANUARY 2005

media_camera White strapless.

GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS, JANUARY 2005

media_camera Brown strapless. Picture: AP/Kevork Djansezian

ACADEMY AWARDS, FEBRUARY 2005

media_camera Red strapless.

MR ABBOTT AWARDS, MARCH 2005

media_camera Black and white strapless.

WEDDING TO KENNY CHESNEY, MAY 2005

media_camera Designer Carolina Herrera, who regularly dressed Zellweger, designed her strapless white bridal dress for her wedding to Kenny Chesney. Picture: AP/Carolina Herrera

ACADEMY AWARDS, FEBRUARY 2004

media_camera White strapless.

BRITISH ACADEMY FILM AWARDS, FEBRUARY 2004

media_camera Brown strapless. Picture: AP/PA, Myung Jung Kim

MET BALL, MAY 2004

media_camera Gold strapless. Picture: AP/Louis Lanzano

COLD MOUNTAIN PREMIERE, DECEMBER 2003

media_camera Black strapless. Picture: AP/Chris Carlson

ACADEMY AWARDS, MARCH 2002

media_camera Black strapless.

ACADEMY AWARDS, MARCH 2001

media_camera Yellow strapless. Picture: AP/Laura Rauch

GOLDEN GLOBES, JANUARY 2000

media_camera Black strapless. Picture: AFP/Lucy Nicholson

Had Zellweger not have had a lengthy acting hiatus between 2010 and 2016, there’d no doubt be many more gowns to add to this list.

We just think it’s amazing she can still pull off strapless all these years later.

