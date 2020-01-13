Detached country home in Down with breathtaking views of Mournes goes on market for £500,000







The house in Temple One of the bedrooms The kitchen Another view of the property

A Co Down country home with breathtaking panoramic views of the countryside – including the Mourne Mountains – has gone on the market for £500,000.

Templerise, a detached rural residence surrounded by beautiful gardens, is situated in a hamlet between Carryduff, Saintfield, Lisburn and Ballynahinch.

Located in Temple, the five-bedroom property comes with an art studio, luxury bathroom and spacious dining areas, with most rooms offering spectacular vistas of some of Northern Ireland’s most beloved natural beauty landmarks – the Mournes and Slieve Croob.

For the full listing visit propertynews.com

The residence, as it is now, was built on from an original cottage which is now used as an office on the ground floor.

However, the layout is flexible and could easily be used for self-contained accommodation, if so desired.

The main building itself offers a family room complete with cast-iron fireplace and double doors opening onto a patio into a garden.

The residence also boasts a high-spec fitted kitchen complete with a Rayburn oil-fired range and integrated appliances.