“Destiny 2”: The “Updates” In The Game Will Suffice You Up To The Great Level- Know What Are They???

The very popular game Destiny 2 had its updates brought about this week. There’s saying that a lot of changes have been brought during the recent updates.

Destiny 2 is a free to play online multiplayer game developed by Bungie. The game was released for Play Station 4, X Boc, and Microsoft Windows subsequently. Bungie released Hotfix 2.8.0.2 update on March 31, 2020.

Bungie made a statement about the upcoming updates last week. They hinted that the main target of the presumed update would be revolving around the Trials of Osiris. There are certain issues on that part, such as the part where we can’t reset the challenges of Trials of Osiris properly.

Updates

Earlier the first weekly clear of the Legendary Lost sector refrained from awarding a quite powerful drop. But, now it has been taken care of. Earlier, players could hold off Whirlwind guards for a long time or rather indefinitely. Now, the issue related to Raiju’s Harness has been revamped.

Of course, everyone would have faced the problem when a piece of equipment used to deny us a first-person view. That was because of the Titan Pass arms ornament. It used to block the view when putting on. But it has been fixed, and that problem will not appear again. Now even though we have the ornaments from Season pass, we can summon warning cells. This is possible only if we have the Season Pass SMG and Shotgun.

Before yesterday, the upgrades on the season pass had an issue. The upgrades on the season pass could be unlocked for only one character. But now, we would be able to unlock it for the whole account. One issue which existed was with reference to the Sentinel Titans. They could extend their Banner shields by suppressing themselves. This won’t come up again. Now you will get the exact amount of planetary materials from bunker upgrades.

Where is Xur?

The gear merchant will follow his usual routine. Every week after the weekly updates, the man vanishes into thin air. But he will be back, with much more exciting and lethal weapons. But you will have to sacrifice your shards no matter what.

Well, we can find Xur on the EDZ. He will be stationed near the Winding Cove. He will be selling his lot, ranging from the Skull of Dire Ahamkara worth 23 Legendary shards to the 29 Shards worth Exotic Submachine Gun.