Destiny 2 – New Update Everything We Know!

The Season Of The Worthy is finally here in the world of Destiny 2.The most noteworthy aspect of the Season 10 update is no doubt the extensive balancing changes adjusting how Hunters, Warlocks, and Titans will function. After a rocky launch the series has come up with a lot of new updates in order to keep up with the standards that currently are very prevalent in the gaming industry.At launch, there wasn’t much to do, activities didn’t offer much the rewards too would get really repetitive which made the gamers frustrated. Much has changed from those days now that the game has expanded through six different seasons and a lot of updates, It seems like the best way for a gamer to live their space superhero fantasy.Like most major Destiny 2 updates, Season of the Worthy’s update tweaks the abilities of each class while also introducing new armor, weapons, and exotics for players to get their hands on. Looking at the individual changes made to each class.Warlock has come out of the new update looking better than ever before. Melee range for Warlocks has been extended by a full meter across all subclasses, giving Warlock the best close combat range of any class in terms of their abilities.Let us move on to armour,You can change armor affinity for 1 Upgrade Module. If you have invested in a piece of armor, it costs all the materials you invested plus 1 Upgrade Module.Prime Engram armor drops now have a higher chance to have better stats and will have better distributions.Enhanced armor mods have now been added for all weapon types.There are some huge changes with regard to the weapons too. Honed edge speed nerfed now has no Distractions, not Outlaw.When you use a sword this season, Heavy attacks do more damage the more energy you have. Light attacks can now be strung in an infinite loop.All in all the update seems to working very well for the game.