despite-being-a-successful-star-kartik-aaryan-wonders-why-he-hasn’t-been-invited-to-a-roundtable!

Published: Tuesday, April 7, 2020, 11: 25 [IST]

From Pyaar Ka Punchnama to Pati Patni Aur Woh, Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan’s journey has been nothing short of a dream! Despite gaining success and fame with his début, it took several years for Kartik to become a superstar. We all remember how Kartik Aaryan became an overnight sensation post the release of Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. The film did not only make humongous collection at the box office but also made Kartik one of the most loved stars of his generation. Post that, Kartik had two releases – Luka Chuppi and Pati Patni Aur Woh and in both the films, Kartik gave lovely performances. But, sadly, he wasn’t invited to Rajeev Masand’s roundtable interviews. In his recent tête-à-tête with Rajeev Masand, Kartik asked the journalist, “I want to ask you a question sir. I’ve done so many films; have I done good work in them? But why haven’t you invited me to one of your roundtables?” To which Masand said, “I feel your best performance is ahead of you, and that’s the one I feel you should be on.” Kartik went on to invite his co-stars Bhumi Pednekar, Kriti Sanon and Janhvi Kapoor to back him up on his conversation with Masand. Coronavirus Aid: Kartik Aaryan Contributes Rs 1 Crore To PM-CARES Fund, Urges Fans To Help When he called Bhumi and asked her, “What mistakes have I made that I haven’t been invited to the roundtable, and you’ve been invited twice?”, she said, “Kartik has really been in method for the last few years, maybe if he gets out of this method.” When Kartik took Kriti on the call, he got an earful from the actress for not being in touch and later the latter told Kartik that she feels his pain as she has not been invited to the roundtable either. Lastly, Kartik took Janhvi on the call, with whom he will be seen in Dostana 2. However, Janhvi agreed with Masand that Kartik’s best performance was ahead of him.