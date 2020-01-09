desperate-mexican-migrant-‘cut-his-own-throat’-at-us-border-after-being-denied-entry

A Mexican asylum-seeker who was denied access to the US later took his own life on a bridge across the Rio Grande, two security officials have confirmed.

The man, in his 30s, attempted to enter the States at Pharr-Reynosa International bridge between the border of Mexico and Texas on Wednesday.

Security officials said after the man was refused entry, he is understood to have cut his throat on the Mexican side of the bridge, just meters away from the international dividing line.

The incident happened at around 5pm and officials confirmed the man, who has not been identified, was seeking asylum at the time.

The attorney general’s office for the Mexican state of Tamaulipas, where Reynosa lies, said it was investigating the man’s death.

It has not yet been officially confirmed how the man died or the circumstances around it.

Images show police and forensics investigating the scene between the Mexican border city of Reynosa and Pharr, in Texas.

Many Mexicans who seek refuge in the US say their lives are at risk at home from violent criminal gangs, with homicides reaching record levels in Mexico over the last two years.

President Donald Trump has made tightening border security and reducing illegal immigration at the US-Mexico frontier a priority of his administration.