desperate-hunt-for-survivors-as-death-toll-from-turkey-earthquake-rises-to-22

At least 22 people have died and more than 1,000 are injured after a strong earthquake rocked eastern Turkey.

Rescue workers are still trying to find some 30 people buried in the rubble in Elazig province and neighbouring Malatya.

Five people have already been pulled out alive, including a pregnant woman who was saved after being trapped for over 12 hours.

However, health minister Fahrettin Koca has warned that the death toll could rise after the quake, which was followed by 228 aftershocks.

The quake hit on Friday at 8.55pm local time at a depth of 4.2 miles near the small lakeside town of Sivrice, Elazig.

Various earthquake monitoring centres gave magnitudes ranging from 6.5 to 6.8 on the Richter scale.

The Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) said the aftershocks ranged in magnitude between 5.1 and 5.4.

Melahat Can, who lives in Sivrice, said: ‘It was very scary, furniture fell on top of us.’

Another resident, Eray Ernek, added: ‘I was on the sofa and then fell on the floor. My sleeping father was woken up.

‘After we found a way out, we broke the door and got out. We saw other houses had collapsed.’

At least five buildings in Sivrice and 25 in Malatya province were destroyed while hundreds of other structures were damaged and are now unsafe.

Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said emergency work was proceeding under the threat of aftershocks.

Emergency workers and security forces distributed tents, beds and blankets as overnight temperatures dropped below freezing in the affected areas.

Mosques, schools, sports halls and student dormitories were opened for hundreds who left their homes after the quake.

Speaking from a sports hall in Sivrice, Emre Gocer said: ‘The earthquake was very severe, we desperately ran out (of our home).

‘We don’t have a safe place to stay right now.’

AFAD said that 28 rescue teams are working around the clock to find people still trapped in destroyed buildings.

They are searching for 30 missing people while 1,030 have been confirmed injured.

Parliament Speaker Mustafa Sentop said: ‘Our biggest hope is that the death toll does not rise.’

Turkish President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, said all steps were being taken to help, adding: ‘We stand by our people.’

Earthquakes are not uncommon near to the North and East Anatolian Faults, which cross Turkey.

In 1999, a devastating 7.4 magnitude earthquake hit Izmit in western Turkey, leaving more than 17,000 people dead including about 1,000 in the country’s largest city Istanbul.

In September last year, a 5.7-magnitude earthquake shook Istanbul, causing residents to flee buildings in the economic capital.

Experts have long warned a large quake could devastate the city of 15 million people, which has allowed widespread building without safety precautions.