“desperate-attempt-by-forces-of-anarchy”:-bjp-condemns-jnu-attack

New Delhi:

The BJP today condemned the mob attack on the campus of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in Delhi. “We strongly condemn the violence on JNU campus. This is a desperate attempt by forces of anarchy, who are determined to use students as cannon fodder, create unrest to shore up their shrinking political footprint. Universities should remain places of learning and education,” the BJP tweeted from its official handle.

A masked mob armed with sticks, stones and sharp weapons ran inside the JNU campus this evening and started attacking students and teachers, leaving many injured.

The president of the JNU Students’ Union (JNUSU), who received injuries on her head, has alleged the involvement of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad or ABVP, the student body linked to the BJP, in the attack.

The ABVP has alleged that their members were attacked by leftist students. Later in the evening, the police said they held a flag march in the campus and the situation was “under control”.

Sources said Home Minister Amit Shah has spoken to Delhi Police chief Amulya Patnaik and called for a report. Late in the evening, hundreds gathered outside the police headquarters to protest against the violence.

Union Minister S Jaishankar and Nirmala Sitharaman have condemned the attack on JNU students and teachers.

In a message, the JNU administration also appealed for calm. “The JNU Administration has called the police to maintain order. Efforts are being made to tackle the miscreants,” read a message from the Registrar.