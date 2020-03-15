“Desperado” actress Salma Hayek believes in graceful aging!! Plastic Surgery is a big NO for her? Checkout what she has to say!!

The early roles in Desperado and From Dusk Till Dawn launched Salma Hayek into the limelight when she moved to Hollywood. But it was her breakout role as Mexican painter Frida Kahlo in Frida that gave her critical acclaim. Salma also, like many other film industry actresses, has faced her share of hardships, including her experiences with disgraced movie producer Harvey Weinstein, to her early struggles with dyslexia. The wife of French billionaire and “luxury fashion magnate” François-Henri Pinault understands very well that highs and lows accompany stardom.

During her publicity show for her 2020 comedy, Like a Boss, Hayek revealed that she will not partake in plastic surgery. At some point, Hayek thought that it would be wise to alter her appearance for her role as cosmetics mogul Claire Luna in the aforementioned film. So she had visited a dermatologist for experimenting with fillers — until some phobia caught her.

Salma Hayek has opened her mind about her reluctance to embrace plastic surgery. But she also did not rule it out. She added that she does not really take big risks when it comes to beauty. She thinks that plastic surgery is a big risk, and she was very conservative about her beauty routine.

This was what she had to tell about Botox injections, that she doesn’t believe in Botox, especially when people do it so young. They are destroying themselves. Young girls are told to do it when they are young so that they don’t get wrinkles. But actually, their face is going to fall, and they will have to keep getting more and more and more each time. She recommends doing it as late as possible. She also adds that she has seen her mother and grandmother aging gracefully, and they were not afraid of being old, and she too is not afraid of getting old!