designer-brandon-maxwell-will-give-dresses-to-brides-whose-weddings-are-affected-by-coronavirus

The coronavirus (COVID-19) has resulted in canceled and postponed events around the world, forcing most of us to put at least part of our lives on hold — weddings included (even if you’re a royal). And to help lesson the economic blow for brides whose weddings have been canceled, designer Brandon Maxwell is giving away free wedding dresses to those in need.

On Monday, Maxwell, a judge on Project Runway and the designer of Lady Gaga’s show-stopping 2019 Met Gala look, announced he would be gifting three wedding dresses to those who need one, asking followers to “apply” by sharing their story and wedding details in a submission to his team.
“As a company who has been fortunate to play a small part in so many women’s special days, we realize the current crisis and the economic repercussions from it may have already deeply affected you,” he said. “In times of darkness we must look to the light, and we believe an optimistic moment to look forward to is important.”

It’s not the only way Maxwell is stepping up to do his part over the course of the pandemic’s spread. Over the weekend, he shared a statement announcing that he and his staff would begin focusing creative efforts on manufacturing personal protective equipment, starting with gowns and hopefully transitioning into medical grade masks and gloves.

Maxwell is one of several designers who have pledged to help combat the effects of the virus. Since the virus’s outbreak, luxury goods conglomerate LVMH has pledged to produce hand sanitizer for medical professionals, and designers like Miuccia Prada and Christian Siriano have donated to help with relief efforts. 

