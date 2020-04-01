Designated survivor Season 4: Will it happen or not? Release date, Cast, Plot and more

Will Designated Survivor run for a fourth season?

David Guggenheim created an American political thriller drama television series. ABC streamed the show for two seasons and Netflix Streamed the third season of the show.

About the show

Thomas Kirkman is an American politician for the State of the Union address. Kirkman suddenly gets the position of President of the United States from the position of U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, After an explosion, everyone is killed ahead of him in the presidential line of succession.

Episodes

The ABC aired the first episode on September 21, 2016, and the audience was approx 10 million. After the duration of seven days, ABC announced a full-season order of the show. ABC again renewed the second season of the series on May 11, 2017, and premiered it on September 27, 2017, but ABC canceled the series after two seasons In May 2018.

After this In September 2018, Netflix and Entertainment One announced Designated Survivor for a third season of 10 episodes. Netflix premiered the third season on June 7, 2019, and after this On July 24, 2019, Netflix announced the series would not be renewed the fourth season.

Cast & Roles

Lead Role

Tom Kirkman Kiefer Sutherland plays the lead role of Tom Kirkman who is the United States Secretary of Housing and Urban Development and He suddenly becomes President of the United States.

 Other Roles

Casting

Kal Penn: Kirkman’s Speechwriter


Maggie Q: Hannah


Natascha McElhone: Kirkman’s wife


Italia Ricci: Emily


Adan Canto: Aaron Shore


LaMonica Garrett: Mike Ritter


Tanner Buchanan and Mckenna Grace: Kirkman’s Children

Season 4 will happen or not: Everything you need to know 

As we know that designated Survivor had only 10 episodes but Finale of season 3 of the series showed President Kirkman struggles with a moral dilemma and set up a story for the fourth season.


As the show has been canceled by ABC as well as Netflix, so there is no chance that the show will ever come back for season 4 even on any other network.

