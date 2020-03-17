Designated Survivor season 4: Release date, cast, plot and everything we have for you is under this article. Check it out.

Designated Survivor is an American political thriller drama television series. The series is created by David Guggenheim. The first two season were broadcasted on ABC while the third season was aired on Netflix. The series was announced on 6th of May 2016 and the first episode was aired in 21st of September 2016. It had received over ten million viewers.

In May 11, 2017 the series was renewed for a second season. It premiered on 27th of September 2017. However, in May 2018, the series was cancelled by ABC. Later in September 2018 Netflix and Entertainment One announced that they have reached a deal to renew the series for a third season of ten episodes. Entertainment One did the production of the show. The third season premiered on 7th of June, 2019 on Netflix.

Designated Survivor Season 4 release date



Kiefer Sutherland said,“I wanted to take a moment to thank everybody for their incredible support with Designated Survivor. The third season is the final season. You guys have just been amazing. It was an honor to play Tom Kirkman, and thank you so much for supporting it through the three seasons we got to do. All my love thanks a lot.” This indicates that there isn’t going to be any fourth season of the show. The same was announced by Netflix on July 24th, 2019, stating that the third season is satisfying end to the series.

Designated Survivor Plot



Designated Survivor tells the story of Thomas Kirkman who is the only survivor in the explosion at the capital building. So he is named as the “Designated Survivor.”

Designated Survivor cast



Kiefer Sutherland (President Thomas Kirkman)



Natascha McElhone (First Lady Alexandra Kirkman)



Adan Canto (National Security Advisor Aaron Shore)



Italia Ricci (White House Chief of Staff Emily Rhodes)



LaMonica Garrett (Secret Service Agent Mike Ritter)



Tanner Buchanan (Leo Kirkman)





Kal Penn (White House Press Secretary Seth Wright)



Maggie Q (Hannah Wells)