Dershowitz argues Trump can’t be impeached — even if abuse of power is proven

January 19, 2020 | 11: 22am

Alan Dershowitz, the Harvard law professor brought in to assist President Trump’s legal team, said that even if the House makes its case that the president abused his power he cannot be impeached because the charge is not addressed in the Constitution.

Dershowitz, who was a part of O.J. Simpson’s legal team in his 1995 murder trial, was asked by ABC News’ anchor George Stephanopoulos if Trump would be impeached if the case made by the House managers is “accepted as fact.”

“That’s right. When you have somebody who for example is indicted for a crime. Let’s assume you have a lot of evidence but the grand jury simply indicts for something that is not a crime. And that’s what happened here,” Dershowitz said on ABC News’ “This Week” Sunday.

“The vote was to impeach on abuse of power which is not within the constitutional criteria for impeachment and obstruction of Congress,” he continued.

Trump’s defense team, headed up by White House counsel Pat Cipollone and Trump’s private lawyer Jay Sekulow, argued against impeachment in their formal response to the Senate trial.

They called the trial an attempt to “overturn” the results of the 2016 election and said the charges allege “no crime at all, let alone ‘high crimes and misdemeanors’ as required by the Constitution.”

Dershowitz, who described himself as a liberal Democrat who voted against Trump, said if he makes his argument persuasively, the issue of abuse of power won’t even emerge in the Senate trial.

“If the constitutional argument succeeds, we don’t reach that issue,” he said. “Because you can’t charge the president with impeachable conduct if it doesn’t fit within the criteria for the Constitution.”

Rep. Adam Schiff, who is leading the team of House managers who will prosecute the case against Trump in the Senate, said the president’s team is relying on that defense because they have no facts to dispute what he did.

“The only thing really new about the president’s defense is that they’re not arguing – I think because they can’t contest the facts – that the president cannot be impeached for abusing the power of his office,” he said on “This Week.”

He dismissed the idea that abuse of power is not an impeachable offense.

“That’s the argument who have to make if the facts are so dead set against you. The president has admitted to the wrongdoing … you have to rely on the argument that even if he abused his office in this horrendous way that it’s not impeachable,” the California Democrat said.

The House voted on Dec. 18 to approve two articles of impeachment, for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress – against Trump for seeking Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelnesky to announce an investigation into Joe Biden, a 2020 political rival.

Democrats claim Trump abused the power of his office by holding up nearly $400 million in military aid to Ukraine in exchange for that investigation.

Trump and Republicans contend the president froze the aid because of concerns about the level of corruption in Ukraine and he didn’t want US taxpayers’ money wasted.