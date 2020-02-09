To get access to this, a faster browsing experience and the rest of our exlcusives, you’ll need to log in or subscribe.

Derrick Goold: 10 questions as the Cardinals enter spring training

Cardinals third baseman Matt Carpenter argues balls and strikes with home plate umpire Mike Muchlinski in Game 1 of the 2019 National League Championship Series. (Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com)

JUPITER, Fla. — Before leaving Field 1 on Thursday morning at the Cardinals’ spring training complex, infielders Kolten Wong and Paul DeJong went through the final two on-field phases of their workouts. With coach Jose Oquendo leading, they took ground balls at their positions, then finished their work with some baserunning practice. The things the Cardinals did as well as any team in baseball last year were the final two drills.First, though, they hit.That will be foremost this spring.Entering spring training and their 129th season in the National League, the Cardinals are coming off a 91-win season, a return to the playoffs and a National League Central title. And yet obscuring all they were in 2019 is what they weren’t — a dependable offense.The Cardinals’ lineup was subpar at slugging and no playoff team scored fewer runs or hit worse. They overcame the deficiencies on offense by heavily leaning on a robust pitching staff, Jack Flaherty, and the fundamental underpinnings of defense and baserunning to wring 36 wins from their final 58 games. The offensive flaws, seeds sown in autumn, bloom as questions this spring.“I definitely understand the point and perspective of it,” manager Mike Shildt said. “I understand that’s where a lot of questions are going to come from. I also don’t want to lose sight that we want to be a well-rounded, complete team.”Dozens of players, including the entire starting infield, already have reported to camp well ahead of Wednesday’s first official workout for pitchers and catchers, and the full squad’s start on Feb. 17.The kinetic activity at camp contrasts the perception of inaction by the front office this winter. The Cardinals were the last team to add a player from another organization who appeared in the majors last year. They were among the lowest spenders, and only the Cubs and two other NL teams committed less to free agents. The Cardinals, instead, took a counterproductive approach to the offseason — a team parched for production shed four outfielders who produced.Cleanup hitter Marcell Ozuna signed with Atlanta. Jose Martinez, who hit .322 as a pinch-hitter the past four years and had a .942 OPS — ranked behind only David Freese in that span — was traded to Tampa Bay. Also traded were Adolis Garcia, who led Class AAA Memphis with 32 homers and 96 RBIs, and Randy Arozarena with his .593 slugging percentage at Memphis last summer. A lineup in need received no certain outside reinforcement. The Cardinals bet big on their “internal options.”Call it what it is: addition by subtraction.So far, it’s only multiplied their unknowns.The Cardinals open spring training in a curious position for a contender: looking for a leadoff hitter, unsure who will bat cleanup and in need of a closer. To name a few.“The good news is we have candidates,” Shildt said.Presented annually by the Post-Dispatch as camp opens, here are 10 questions welcoming the Cardinals to spring. By summer, the answers will reveal if they risk a fall.1. How will they score more runs?

Cardinals hitting coach Jeff Albert (left), talks with Matt Carpenter and Paul Goldschmidt at spring training. (Photo by Christian Gooden / Post-Dispatch)

From an offense that ranked below league average in every significant offensive category, the Cardinals deleted their cleanup hitter. Ozuna had taken 1,054 at-bats in that spot the past two seasons — 200 more than any other hitter in baseball. It’s what he did there — a .774 OPS, 33rd of the 56 players with at least 250 plate appearances at cleanup — that the Cardinals think they can replace.Bounce back seasons from veterans will be key. Breakthroughs by young players will be needed. And at the nexus of it all is hitting coach Jeff Albert and the commitment the Cardinals have made to his instruction, his approach, and the time it has taken to take root. The Cardinals erected new batting cages and expanded their tech to aid Albert’s charge to modernize the team’s hitting and help them get better bang from their bats. At some point, theory must manifest as damage. And soon.Watching spring box scores might not reveal the improvement, however, as the Cardinals’ home ballpark, Roger Dean Stadium, notoriously smothers offense and unplugs power. It’s “not user friendly for hitters,” Shildt said. The lineups will offer a clue. Every lineup has to have someone who hits cleanup.When someone hits like a cleanup, he’s likely to stick.2. Can Carpenter have a ‘complete’ renaissance?

Matt Carpenter strikes out against the Marlins at Busch Stadium. (Photo by Colter Peterson / Post-Dispatch)

Trace the fault lines for how the Cardinals’ offense cratered and, unfairly or not, eventually they’ll lead to Matt Carpenter. A year after finishing top 10 in voting for the National League MVP, Carpenter’s production shriveled to career lows. The man of many seasons — doubles monster one year, All-Star leadoff hitter the next, and slugger the next — got caught between identities and lost his swing.This winter, he’s added muscle and, with help from former teammates and Albert, retrofitted his swing. He’s getting back to his OBP roots. He hopes the strength allows him to have a spring uninterrupted by injury for the first time in years and get him games to fine-tune his rhythm. He said his aim is to be a “complete” hitter.That definitely would help complete the lineup.A leading issue for the offense was the trouble it had from the top. The No. 1 spot in the Cardinals’ order hit .216 last season (only the Cubs were worse) and had a .663 OPS, the worst in baseball. Even with last season’s statistical ditch, Carpenter’s .382 on-base percentage as a leadoff hitter since 2013 is the best in the majors. Dexter Fowler’s .356 ranks 16th. Getting either of them back to the leadoff hitter they were is a good place to start any Cardinals’ offensive revival.3. Who’s left in the outfield? Can Carlson crack lineup?

Tyler O’Neill lines a hit against the Pirates on July 16 in St. Louis. (Photo by Christian Gooden / Post-Dispatch)

Who hits in the lineup and where will be based on who wins playing time in the outfield. And who wins playing time in the outfield will hinge on who hits, period.Tyler O’Neill, Lane Thomas, newcomer Austin Dean and a few others will joust to claim Ozuna’s spot in left field. Harrison Bader is the incumbent in center, but Thomas presents a challenger for those at-bats, too. A good glove is grand. But have bat, will start.O’Neill and Bader combined for more strikeouts (170) than hits (108) in the majors last season — leading both to seek more consistent contact. O’Neill’s raw power potential permits a higher strikeout rate while Bader’s speed rewards greater contact. Sidelined because of a fractured hand just as his playing time was set to increase, Thomas is a blend — speed for center, power enough to lead the Cardinals’ minors in homers in 2018.Rising on the horizon is Dylan Carlson, the team’s top hitting prospect in years and a switch-hitter who was the Texas League’s MVP last year. How close he is to the majors is clear from where his locker is in the spring clubhouse. Although he has a number fit for a non-roster invitee, 68, Carlson’s locker was placed on the other side of the room, book-ended by big leaguers. The Cardinals expect him to debut in 2020. If others falter, Kid Carlson could accelerate that arrival with a superb spring, hurdling his way onto the opening day lineup.4. Where will Carlos start, or finish?

Cardinals pitcher Carlos Martinez confers with catcher Yadier Molina. (Photo by Robert Cohen / Post-Dispatch)

After several years on a carousel of shoulder-related injuries that kept recycling Carlos Martinez back to the bullpen, the Cardinals offered their mercurial talent a brass ring to reach for this winter: the rotation. A two-time All-Star as a starter, Martinez relishes that role and, by all accounts, has embraced the regimen required to reclaim it. He has reported to camp stronger, healthy, and he insists confident in the shoulder he once worried would betray him. Asked recently when the last time was he felt this close to 100 percent, Martinez grinned: “Yesterday.”As competition for Martinez, the Cardinals signed lefty Kwang-Hyun Kim from Korea and intend for them to duel for an opening in the rotation, or see if Kim flourishes and can leapfrog an incumbent such as Dakota Hudson. Martinez’s commitment to the physical and performance demands of the rotation is the beginning. By mid-March the Cardinals want to make a commitment of their own — to Martinez as a starter or put him into the role their need or his durability demands: the ninth inning. For Martinez, that move could close the starter conversation.5. Will Edman lead the ‘bench mafia,’ or leave it?

Third baseman Tommy Edman throws out a runner. (Photo by David Carson / Post-Dispatch)

A year ago, switch-hitting, utility-fielding Tommy Edman felt certain enough he’d be free that he and his fiancée scheduled their wedding for October. March helped change that. Edman used a strong spring as a launchpad toward being a revelation by July and an everyday player with a .850 OPS by September.This spring, the sequel: Multitasking Tommy.Edman could see playing time in exhibition games at every position but first, catcher, and pitcher. Actually he could play first. Deft at third and second and improved in left and right, it’s Edman’s proficiency at shortstop that will shape the bench.The Cardinals crave a reliable backup to spell DeJong. If it’s not Edman then a spot opens for Yairo Munoz to return or skilled fielder Edmundo Sosa to build on an impressive showing in winter ball. This year’s new 26-man roster allows the Cardinals to carry a pinch-hit specialist (enter: Rangel Ravelo) or a third catcher, though letting prospect Andrew Knizner rust on the bench is unlikely. Edman’s hyper-versatility not only expands the bench, but could get him off of it as the complement at short, second, third, and all three outfield spots. He’d score regular at-bats without a regular position.6. Can Reyes and Cecil contribute?

Alex Reyes warms up at spring training. (Photo by Christian Gooden / Post-Dispatch)

At opposite slopes of their career and on different sides of age 30, veteran reliever Brett Cecil and longtime prospect starter Alex Reyes have had the same disappointing experience. Neither has been able to escape the polar vortex of injuries and icepacks, rehabs and setbacks. Combined, they’ve thrown 39 2/3 innings in the majors the past two seasons, and only seven of those belong to the prized right arm of Reyes.The Cardinals don’t enter spring training with expectations for either pitcher, just hope.Cecil, 33, missed all of 2019 because of carpal tunnel syndrome. His health has improved, but during his absence the game has changed: The three-batter minimum for pitchers to face minimizes the lefty specialist. This is his last chance entering the final year of his $30.5-million contract. The Cardinals have a thicket of lefties ahead of him with Andrew Miller and Tyler Webb returning, Kim arriving, and Genesis Cabrera ascending.Elbow and shoulder surgeries delayed Reyes’ rise as one of the top pitching prospects in baseball. He’s out to prove they didn’t derail him. The Cardinals think it will be too much too soon to throw Reyes, 25, into the rotation. After years of waiting that required their patience and frayed his, the Cardinals are thinking, wondering, quietly wishing the power righty can be a force from the bullpen.7. How will they manage a crowded clubhouse?

Cardinals manager Mike Shildt talks with pitching coach Mike Maddux. (Photo by Christian Gooden / Post-Dispatch)

The early start of spring training and later opening of minor-league spring allowed the Cardinals to fold their Spring Training Early Program for prospects into the big-league camp and crowd almost 75 players into a clubhouse that usually houses two-thirds that many. At least nine lockers will be shared. Two-digit jersey numbers will be exhausted. Bullpen mounds will be busy. Organization will be tested.The benefit is clear for leading prospects Nolan Gorman and Matthew Liberatore in their first big-league camp, and the challenge is on the coaches. There will be 39 pitchers in camp — and nine non-roster catchers around to work with them. Shildt and his staff must stretch the schedule to fit the larger roster and still keep it peppy, to find innings to get major-league pitchers sharp and not overlook young pitchers who need to get ready. The Cardinals expect to hold back-field games and scrimmages just to create playing time for the populated roster.On Thursday, Shildt called pitching coach Mike Maddux to ask how he was doing. The answer: “Reworking the pitching schedule. Again.”8. Any room for surprises?

Daniel Ponce De Leon pitches against the Brewers last April. (Photo by Robert Cohen / Post-Dispatch)

An overstuffed clubhouse might leave little room for gear but offers young players and newcomers plenty of opportunity to make an impression. A year ago, Edman and Ryan Helsley squeezed summer promotions from Grapefruit League success, just as Jordan Hicks and Munoz did the spring before. Here are several new faces, prospects, and emerging talents to watch now for how they can help later:• Justin Williams, OF (roster): Strong finish at Class AAA Memphis was the beginning of lefthanded-hitting athlete’s bid to be on the big-league bench.• Griffin Roberts, RHP (non-roster): The 43rd overall pick in 2018 has late-relief mix and a slick slider he could ride swiftly to the majors.• Kodi Whitley, RHP (non-roster): His 1.60 ERA last season hints how strike-throwing righty could be the next Maness or Bowman, with more horsepower.• Austin Dean, OF (roster): Jose Martinez 2.0. A thundering hitter at Class AAA level who could be a boost for depth, a blast off the bench.Evan Mendoza, 3B (non-roster): After injury-abbreviated 2019, steady defender has a good feel for hitting, lacks power. Needs to position himself as a versatile fielder.Junior Fernandez, RHP (roster): Part of the power infusion last summer, rookie showed flashes of a true strikeout changeup that fits a setup role.• Daniel Ponce de Leon, RHP (roster): “Ponce” has navigated his way to the majors for successful cameos, and if the Cardinals don’t have room, 29 other teams are watching.9. If not Martinez, who will close?

Reliever Giovanny Gallegos pitches against Oakland at Busch Stadium. (Photo by David Carson / Post-Dispatch)

With Carlos Martinez in the rotation and Jordan Hicks on rehab, there will be an open casting call for the last man standing in close games.“There is not that person if Carlos is in the rotation that says, ‘He’s the guy,’” Shildt said.It’s more, he’s one of the guys.Lefty Andrew Miller has excelled as a closer before. Giovanny Gallegos has the performance of one coming out of his breakout rookie season, and Ryan Helsley has the look of a closer with a 100-mph fastball and that broad-shouldered mentality. John Brebbia and John Gant shined as setup men for stretches last season, and Brebbia has the marksmanship (and eventually the beard!) that fits well in high-leverage spots.Hicks (elbow surgery) is scripted for return around the All-Star break, and the idea last year was to ease him into the ninth inning by using closer by committee. Shildt would manage by matchups. Those same ingredients, with a dash of an added lefty or two, are in play for how the Cardinals could finish games to open the season. Then Hicks merges midseason unless a surefire closer emerges.It might not be one guy, just the guy — today.10. Is the real answer outside the organization?

President of baseball operations John Mozeliak talks to media at Cardinals Winter Warm-Up. (Photo by David Carson / Post-Dispatch)

All winter, as the hot stove simmered, John Mozeliak, the Cardinals’ president of baseball operations, stressed there was no deadline for moves, not until July 31. The start of spring training was not the end of his runway to improve the team. While the Cardinals said they wanted to rely on their depth, the asset they really are exploiting is time. When they leave Florida, the Cardinals will have played 30 games, and that’s 30 more games to evaluate the in-house talent and 30 more games to learn whether they have the solutions on hand — or not.The Cardinals have practiced such patience all offseason — sharing it publicly, privately, and even to agents. They wondered how urgent Colorado truly was to trade third baseman Nolan Arenado and can be willing to wait to see how spring plays out for the All-Star, how anxious the Rockies get, or how June treats them. Other hitters are bound to shake loose. If the Cardinals don’t find internal answers for the big question of spring, their ability to find one becomes the biggest question of summer. By then, what the defending NL Central champs need to add or subtract to solve lingering unknowns will shape more than some spring fling.It will decide the division.