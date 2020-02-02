Dermot O'Leary reveals he is expecting first child with TV producer wife

Dermot O’Leary has revealed that he is expecting a child with his wife.

The X Factor host broke the news to fans on Instagram on Saturday.

He shared a photograph of an announcement board with the message: “Koppang O’Leary productions presents ‘New Arrival’, coming soon.”

O’Leary, 46, added: “We’re pleased to announce that we’re expecting a little Koppang O’Leary.”

The couple walked the red carpet after the announcement debuting wife Dee’s growing baby bump (PA)

His wife, TV producer Dee Koppang O’Leary, 41, shared the same message on her Instagram page.

The pair married in September 2012.

The couple were inundated with congratulatory messages on social media.

TV presenter Vernon Kay said: “Welcome on board team K. O’L!

“Congratulations from the Ks!”

Singer Sophie Ellis-Bextor wrote: “That’s so lovely.

“So happy for you both (and happy for your baby, too!)”

O’Leary previously told The Sun in 2015 that him and his wife were too busy with work to have children.

He told the newspaper: “I do want kids with my wife, but I want them when we both think it’s the right thing to happen.”