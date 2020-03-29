derick-dillard-tells-the-truth-about-the-duggar-family-“19-kids-and-counting”

Derick Dillard had a lot to say about the Duggar family on his social media. Dillard has been vocal about the issues of the reality TV show 19 Kids and Counting. He made the statement on a YouTube channel that not much choice is given to the kids when it comes to filming.

Counting On

Derick Dillard in an interview with Without a Crystal Ball talked about the Counting On series. They weren’t given a choice when it came to being on the show. They didn’t have an option on bailing out of talking about their pregnancies or the children’s births. They were not consulted or given any chance to say no.

Both Dillard and his wife wanted to leave the show way before they did but they were forced into a couple of more months of filming. He said that they would have been sued if they had left the series.

Dillard made a couple of offensive tweets against Jazz Jennings who is a transgender and stars on her show I am Jazz. After that TLC stated that they won’t be including the Dillards in their filming. The episode of the couple’s second child’s birth was not shown.

They were never paid

But Dillard went on to Twitter to say that they weren’t ever officially employed by Figure 8 Films, the production company behind 19 Kids and Counting and its other spin-offs. Both of them were never paid for their work or appearances. Only Jim Bob was ever paid.

Derick Dillard might be willing to spill more beans about the family. But he doesn’t seem to do it anytime soon. He has announced that he’ll be writing a memoir but no related news has come out yet. He asked fans to keep up with their blog to know more about the family.