Derek Mackay: Scotland's Finance Secretary quits amid allegations he sent texts to 16-year-old boy

Scotland’s Finance Secretary Derek Mackay has resigned amid allegations he sent hundreds of messages to a 16-year-old boy.

The Scottish Sun reported that Mr Mackay, 42, befriended the teenager on Facebook and Instagram and sent him 270 social media messages.

On Thursday morning, Mr Mackay announced his resignation, saying he had “behaved foolishly”.

He had been due on Thursday morning to unveil the Scottish Government’s Budget for the next financial year. It will now be presented by public finance minister Kate Forbes.

He said in a statement: “I take full responsibility for my actions. I have behaved foolishly and I am truly sorry.

“I apologise unreservedly to the individual involved and his family.

“I spoke last night with the First Minister and tendered my resignation with immediate effect.

“Serving in government has been a huge privilege and I am sorry to have let colleagues and supporters down.”

The Sun published a long string of messages allegedly sent to the boy by the Renfrewshire North and West MSP.

In one message, he is alleged to have asked “And our chats are between us?” and when the boy agrees told him: “Cool, then to be honest I think you are really cute.”

The newspaper alleges he contacted the teenager over a six-month period, and offered to take him to a rugby game and out to dinner.

In one of the messages the boy tells Mr Mackay he is 16.

The teenager’s mother called on First Minister Nicola Sturgeon to act.

She told the newspaper: “Nicola Sturgeon should remove him from his position. I don’t know if he should lose his job but he should be dealt with very seriously.”