🔥Derek Jarman's former home saved after £3.5 million fundraising target is met🔥

A £3.5 million fundraising target has been met to save a cottage formerly owned by the late artist and filmmaker Derek Jarman.

The money, to save the home in Dungeness, Kent, was raised after campaigners secured the funding from over 7,300 donations made from more than 40 countries in a 10-week period.

The cottage, which was at risk of being sold privately, will now be bought by the Art Fund charity, with the building, its contents and its garden being preserved.

It will also play host to a residency programme for creatives in a number of different fields.

Tilda Swinton, Scarlett Johansson, Brad Pitt, Renee Zellweger, Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, Sir Elton John and Joaquin Phoenix were among those who supported the campaign.