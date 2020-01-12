derek-acorah’s-widow-still-talks-to-him-as-if-he’s-alive:-‘people-think-i’m-mad’

Derek Acorah’s devastated wife has revealed she still talks to him as if he were alive.

Gwen, 71, was left distraught when the TV medium died aged 69 on January 4 after a short battle with pneumonia led to sepsis.

She admitted she’s still in a state of ‘shock’ and ‘disbelief’ about Derek’s death and continues to communicate with him.

‘Derek believed life goes on in another dimension. There’s an element of comfort in that because it’s not a big blank wall and he’s gone,’ Gwen told Sunday People.

‘I keep thinking, “I must pick up the phone and tell Derek”. I ­actually do tell him. I talk to him. People may think I’m mad. I’ve nagged him all his life so why shouldn’t I continue?’

She added that she won’t try to speak to Derek through a medium and ‘has faith he’s OK’.

Gwen, who married Derek in 1996, revealed the Most Haunted star was rushed to hospital on New Year’s Day after they both got the flu over Christmas.

She recalled how she held hands with Derek in hospital and told him he was going to ‘pull through’.The Celebrity Big Brother star was put in an induced coma and passed away just days later.

Gwen confirmed his death in a statement on her Facebook page.

‘Farewell my love! I will miss you forever! I’m devastated to announce that my beloved husband Derek has passed away after a very brief illness,’ it read.

‘Thank you so much to everybody who has supported me – I can never thank you enough.’

Liverpool-born Derek became a household name thanks to his time on Most Haunted, where he worked for six series alongside Yvette Fielding.





