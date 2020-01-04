derek-acorah’s-best-moments-from-most-haunted-to-celebrity-big-brother-as-tv-legend-dies-aged-69

Derek Acorah has died after a ‘very brief illness’ aged 69.

The self-styled spiritual medium was recognisable on British TV over the years, most well-known for his appearances on the supernatural reality show Most Haunted, and as a housemate on Celebrity Big Brother.

His wife, Gwen, confirmed his death in a statement on her Facebook page.

‘Farewell my love! I will miss you forever! I’m devastated to announce that my beloved husband Derek has passed away after a very brief illness,’ it read.

‘Thank you so much to everybody who has supported me – I can never thank you enough.’

After an illustrious career on the TV, here are some of the late medium’s best moments.

Most Haunted – ‘Take thy hand off me!’

Derek is probably mostly well-known for his stint on paranormal reality series Most Haunted, on which he appeared alongside long-term host Yvette Fielding.

In the chilling clip above, the medium is possessed by the ghost of a man named Francis, who can’t remember his surname.

In a shocking moment, Yvette touches Derek and he screams ‘take thy hand off me!’ at her.

Celebrity Big Brother

Derek appeared on the 2017 series of the much-loved reality show, appearing alongside X Factor’s Amelia Lily, YouTuber Trisha Paytas and eventual winner, Girls Aloud icon Sarah Harding.

He entered the house on the first day, and eventually was evicted on the 25th day of the competition, finishing in fourth place.

Channeling Michael Jackson’s ghost

Broadcast on Sky One, the medium tried to contact the ghost of late pop star Michael Jackson.

Here is the moment where Derek attempts to make reach out to the Thriller star’s spirit.

Most Haunted – ‘Mary loves dk’

Another moment from Most Haunted, Derek was once again trying channel the spirits of those who had passed on to the other side.

What came next….no-one was expecting.





